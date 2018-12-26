19 Ways to Get Fitter Than Ever in 2019

12. Trade Weights for Bands

A humongous gym with a never-ending supply of free weights is a glorious sight, but it’s not necessary for a sculpted body. In fact, you can build a strong, sexy physique with nothing more than resistance bands (aka resistance loops) and exercise sliders. Try this total-body workout, which is one of Calabrese’s favorites. Perform two sets of 15 reps of each move.

Body Saw

Place your feet on sliders and get into a standard plank position, resting your forearms on the floor or a mat. Keeping your abs braced, drive your body back behind you. While still keeping your core engaged and your back flat, pull your body back to the start position. That’s 1 rep.

Bear Crawl Spread

Place a light resistance band around forearms and get on your hands and knees, with palms under shoulders and knees under hips. Keeping core engaged and back flat, lift knees 1 inch off the floor. Bring right arm to right side while stepping right foot to right; bring left hand and left foot to left.

Slider Pushup

Place both hands on sliders and get into a pushup position, with your feet slightly apart. As you lower your body, slide your hands out to the sides. As you push back up, slide your hands back under your shoulders. Repeat for reps.

Squat Jump

Place a band above knees and around forearms. Stand with feet hip-width apart. Lower into a squat and jump up. Land in a squat and repeat.