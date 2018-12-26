Michael Neveux / M+F Magazine
Features
19 Ways to Get Fitter Than Ever in 2019
Make this your year to totally dominate with these fitness, health, nutrition, beauty, and lifestyle tips from the pros.
A new year means it’s your time to shine! Whether you’re looking to kick your fitness up a notch, get leaner, improve your diet, or just feel a little better each and every day, now’s the time to get started. We can help. We enlisted top trainer and health coach Autumn Calabrese, creator of the 21 Day Fix program, to give us her favorite go-to workout that you can do virtually anywhere, along with some of her top healthy-living tips. Plus, we’ve added strategies from more than a dozen other experts on workouts, nutrition, health, beauty, and more. Ready for 2019? You totally got this.
1 of 19
mihailomilovanovic / Getty
2 of 19
Todor Tsvetkov / Getty
3 of 19
Erik Isakson / Getty
4 of 19
Peathegee Inc / Getty
5 of 19
People Images / Getty
6 of 19
AzmanJaka / Getty
7 of 19
Michael Lamotte/Cole Group / Getty
8 of 19
Dustin Snipes
9 of 19
PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou/Getty Images
10 of 19
Gary John Norman/Getty Images
11 of 19
JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty
12 of 19
Per Bernal
13 of 19
Javier Snchez Mingorance / EyeEm / Getty
14 of 19
andresr / Getty
15 of 19
Tetra Images / Getty
16 of 19
Nachanart Suphataechanart / EyeEm
17 of 19
Patrik Giardino / Getty
18 of 19
Per Bernal
19 of 19
PeopleImages / Getty