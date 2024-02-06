28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
More than one million women in the United States experience menopause each year. For many, this can throw a wrench into their fitness routines thanks to the onset of uncomfortable symptoms. Can you blame anyone for wanting to skip the gym after staying up the entire night due to hot flashes?
Widely known as “the change of life,” menopause is an event all women encounter; typically occurring between 45 and 55 years of age. While symptoms vary from woman to woman, for some, menopause can be an extremely difficult time.
“Menopause, marked by hormonal changes, affects various aspects of well-being,” explains Marlyne Perez, registered dietitian nutritionist, certified personal trainer, and physique and NASM bodybuilding coach.
“Symptoms during menopause vary widely, with some experiencing no or minimal effects, while others face severe disruptions impacting daily life,” Perez says. “Common symptoms include hot flashes, night sweats, menstrual irregularities, vaginal discomfort during sexual intercourse due to dryness, incontinence, insomnia, and mood changes.”
These symptoms not only put a damper on your everyday life, but your gym days might take a hit as well, especially if you experience insomnia.
The good news is, there are natural ways to not only help ease the symptoms of menopause but increase your health and well-being as you age.
From strength training to providing your body with the vital nutrients it needs to thrive, Perez shares priceless tips that will give you the support you need during menopause and beyond.
Whether you’re a regular at the gym or haven’t stepped foot in it in years, exercise is an excellent tool to help keep your body strong during menopause.
For the regular gymgoer, if your fitness routine has been interrupted due to symptoms of menopause, these exercise tips will help get you back in the groove.
“Studies have shown that strength exercises can improve strength and may have a positive impact on metabolic rate and hormone levels,” explains Perez, who strongly recommends not skipping weights during menopause. “Resistance training, as well as weight-bearing exercises, can have a positive impact on body composition by improving lean body mass (aka muscle), which can help boost metabolism.”
With that, it’s time to break a sweat with Perez’s top change-of-life workout tips!
Good to Know: Steer Away from Stress. “It is also important to note that chronic stress can feed belly fat, especially when estrogen levels are imbalanced, so the regular practice of reducing cortisol levels can help women in menopause mitigate these belly fat deposits and improve overall body composition,” explains Perez.
While we can’t always avoid stress, finding ways to manage it healthily is key. Take it to the gym and leave it there.\
Now that you know how to work out during menopause, Perez shares nutrition tips that will fuel your body and mind as you navigate this new chapter.
Nutrition plays a crucial role in managing menopausal symptoms and promoting overall well-being. Here are Perez’s top 6 nutrition tips:
Final Thoughts:
While menopause may look different for everyone, with a solid workout routine and clean, intentional nutrition, you’ll give your body the fighting chance it needs to manage possible symptoms while building your physical and mental health.