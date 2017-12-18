Westend61 / Getty

2017 'Muscle & Fitness Hers' Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Gifts for Fitness Fanatics, Adventure-seekers, and Beauty Buffs

Make that list, check it twice, and pick up something for everyone you love.

’Tis the season to find the perfect gift for every fit woman on your holiday shopping list. Luckily, we’ve got the latest tech, kitchen appliances, workout tools, and more to elevate her fit game (and yours!).

So make that list, check it twice, and pick up these fabulous finds for everyone you love.

Also check out our guide to sweatproof beauty products, the best gifts for the woman in your life who deserves some pampering, and the best gifts for yoga lovers.

Gifts for the Woman On-the-Go

1. Reebok Classics Freestyle Backpack
White faux-leather backpack with design inspiration from the Reebok Freestyle sneaker. Gym bag, everything bag.
$55; reebok.com

2. Lulu Dharma Clematis Hip Pack
Totes adorbs water-resistant belt stores your phone, keys, and wallet and has RFID protection to guard against ID theft.
$42; luludharma.com

3. Liz Claiborne Phone Charging Clutch
Charge in style! This sleek clutch charges iPhones and Androids and holds all the essentials. A high-tech liner prevents ID theft with RFID shield.
$50; jcpenney.com

4. Quilted Koala Metallic Gold Backpack
Superlight backpack (20oz) with multiple pockets to hold a day’s worth of busy-woman must-haves, plus a computer sleeve for organization.
$184; shop.quiltedkoala.com

5. Sweaty Betty Union Jack Holdall
Scubastyle fabric is built tough for toting anything. Oversize interior includes a bottle holder and wet-clothes storage, plus a laptop sleeve.
Includes yoga mat holder on bottom.
$155; sweatybetty.com

6. Luxe By Spibelt
While you’re running or training, store your phone and more in this sleek expandable waist belt with gold-plated details.
$35; spibelt.com

Gifts for Your Superfit Friend

7. Empack
This backpack includes two reservoirs that weigh 15lbs when filled with water or 22 with sand, converting it into a do-anywhere multifunction workout tool. Great for stairs, snatches, Turkish get-ups, squats, and more.
$149; theempack.com

8. Wurf Board
For office standing desks, the 2"-high Wurf Board uses a comfy air-spring platform that feels softer on joints. Plus, it’s easy to pump up or deflate and put away.
$300; wurf.com

9. Escape Deck 2.0 Adjustable Bench
Hit the deck! This essential bench has 16 configurations and easily transforms from an 8"- or 14"-high flat bench into an incline bench (30°, 45°, or 70°), plus it has storage space beneath.
$200; escapefitness.com

10. Manduka Profile Yoga Mat
Grippy, lightweight, and eco-responsible yoga mat that’s durable enough for daily practice—guaranteed. This nontoxic 5mm-thick mat puts you right where you need to be.
$82; manduka.com

11. Nordictrack 110-Lb Select-a-Weight Dumbbell Set
Super-affordable dumbbell set brings an entire weight rack into your home, each adjusting from 10-55lbs. Now you can train everything from lateral raises to hitting your 1RM on deadlifts from your home.
$299; nordictrack.com

12. Ignite by Spri Exercise Dice
Get a random mix of exercises (lunges, burpees, squats, pushups, crunches, jumping jacks) and rep counts to keep your training fresh and challenging.
$8; target.com

Gifts for the Adventurous Techie

13. Fitbit Ionic
Covetable GPS fitness-tracking smartwatch with changeable bands, five-day battery, 300-song storage, and apps galore.
$300; fitbit.com

14. JBL Charge 3
Waterproof speaker provides booming Bluetooth audio with 20 hours of playback.
$150; jbl.com

15. Google Home Mini
Let the Mini be your genie: It can read out recipes, start your fave playlist, cue up a workout on YouTube, and more.
$49; store.google.com

16. Yuneec Breeze 4K Drone
Your fitness videos will go viral with a 360° view. Compact, durable, and only 1lb, Breeze shoots 4K video or 13-megapixel images and syncs with iOS or Android.
$400; us.yuneec.com/breeze

17. HP Sprocket Photo Printer
Wirelessly prints photos from your smartphone or social media, turning them into snapshots or stickers.
$130; store.hp.com

18. Aftershokz Trekz Air
Behind-the-neck headphones use bone conduction so your ears are never covered.
$150; aftershokz.com

19. Chargehub X7
Charge seven devices at a time.
$60; thechargehub.com

20. Jaybird Run Earphones
Work out without being tied down by wires with these surprisingly secure water- and sweat-proof earbuds. A full charge provides 12 hours of uninterrupted and clear music.
$180; jaybirdsport.com

Gifts for the Home Chef

21. Oxo Good Grips Vegetable Chopper
The only thing this chopper cuts better than vegetables is your prep time.
$20; bedbathandbeyond.com

22. Royal Lee Organics Household Flour Mill
Splurge to eat cleaner than ever with a countertop flour mill. Create seed, grain, root veggie, or nut flours, adjusting to a variety of textures for every clean-eating feast.
$800; organicsbylee.com

23. Packit Freezable Bento Box Set
Toss the entire bag in the freezer overnight and the built-in freezable gel will keep your meals chilled all day.
$20; packit.com

24. Taylor Digital Instant Read Thermometer
This durable stainless steel timer features an LCD display with a clear temperature readout, so all your food is perfectly cooked.
$10; amazon.com

25. Williams Sonoma No Kid Hungry Spatulas
Celebrities design fun spatulas for a good cause: 30% of each spatula sold goes to No Kid Hungry, which provides nearly 20 million meals annually to U.S. kids in need.
$13 each; williams-sonoma.com

26. Hammered Copper Serving Tray
Multifunctional 12x7" serving tray, made by fair trade artisans in Mexico from 100% recycled copper sources. Net proceeds go toward improving communities in developing countries.
$50; shoppingforachange.org

27. Black & Decker 7 Quart Slow Cooker
Throw in all the ingredients of your favorite dishes and let this cute slow cooker do the rest.
$37; amazon.com

28. Taylor Four-Event Kitchen Timer with Whiteboard
Stay organized and stress-free by tracking the cook time of up to four dishes at a time with this easy-to-use timer-whiteboard combo.
$10; amazon.com

29. Misto Olive Oil Sprayer
The nonaerosol sprayer keeps you from overpouring oil and packing on calories. But unlike aerosol oil sprays, there are no added chemicals.
$10; bedbathandbeyond.com

30. Perfect Portions Food Scale
Make tracking calories and nutrients less tedious by having all the info you need on the scale.
$40; bedbathandbeyond.com

Gifts For the Girly-girl and Your Closest Loved Ones

31. Lulu Dharma Peony Dahlia Chain Wrap Bracelet
Chic beaded bracelet on an 18K gold-plated chain wraps around your wrist four times.
$88; luludharma.com

32. LORAC Mega Pro 4 Palette
Every essential eye shadow shade in velvety, ultra-pigmented colors; use wet to dry.
$59; ulta.com

33. Burlington Earrings
Festive sparkling drop earrings with pearl stud.
$6; select Burlington stores

34. Charlotte Tilbury Magical Mini Brush Set
Vamp snakeskin clutch holds powder, blender, smudger, and precision brushes.
$65; charlottetilbury.com

35. Delicacies Jewelry Bracelet
Leather strap with vegetable, fruit, or protein charm (think basil, avocado, or chicken) shows foodie pride. TV star Andrew Zimmern is a partner, and part of each sale helps feed the hungry.
$60; delicaciesjewelry.com

36. Qalo Men’s Black Step Edge Q2X & Women’s Aqua Foxfire Silicone Rings
The comfortable material will keep you committed to both your spouse and the gym.
$25 each; qalo.com

37. Erin Pelicano Gold Mother Daughter Lace Necklaces
Celebrate your bond with beautiful handcrafted 18mm pendants on 16" or 18" beaded chains.
From $90; erinpelicano.com

38. Nashelle Diamond Horseshoe Heritage Necklace
A 14K gold fill piece with a 0.023 carat diamond is a good luck charm all day.
$208; nashelle.com

Gifts For That Friend With Perfect Hair and Makeup

39. Simplehuman Sensor Mirror 8-Inch Round
Hello, beauty! Automatic wake-up feature senses when you’re nearby, and Tru-lux lighting simulates natural sunlight, so you get a full-spectrum color-correct view for flawless application.
$200; simplehuman.com

40. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
The science of soft, shiny hair is distilled into this revolutionary hair dryer. A featherweight axel blade motor runs at 110,000 rpm, and a glass-bead component ensures strands don’t overheat. Plus, we love that every part is double-walled, so it’s cool to the touch.
$400; bedbathandbeyond.com

41. Spongellé Radiant Amber Shimmer Buffer
Body-wash-infused skin buffer also includes a touch of shimmer powder.
$20; spongelle.com

42. Oribe Travel Essentials Collections
Look your best on the road: This five-piece kit includes travel-size Gold Lust shampoo conditioner, dry shampoo, Côte d’Azur Eau de Parfum roller ball, and Balmessence Lip Treatment.
$98; oribe.com

43. Purple Leopard Complete Set
Trio of styling tools leaves strands shiny and will not dry them out. Includes a mini straightener for your gym bag, a 1.25" ceramic straightener, and an 18–25mm curler.
$60; herstyler.com

44. Pinch Provisions Fitness Kit
This 15-piece kit will save you from any gym emergency. It includes deodorant wipes, socks, earbuds, dry shampoo, hair ties, and other essentials.
$22; pinchprovisions.com

Topics:
