2017 'Muscle & Fitness Hers' Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Gifts for Fitness Fanatics, Adventure-seekers, and Beauty Buffs

Gifts for the Home Chef
21. Oxo Good Grips Vegetable Chopper
The only thing this chopper cuts better than vegetables is your prep time.
$20; bedbathandbeyond.com
22. Royal Lee Organics Household Flour Mill
Splurge to eat cleaner than ever with a countertop flour mill. Create seed, grain, root veggie, or nut flours, adjusting to a variety of textures for every clean-eating feast.
$800; organicsbylee.com
23. Packit Freezable Bento Box Set
Toss the entire bag in the freezer overnight and the built-in freezable gel will keep your meals chilled all day.
$20; packit.com
24. Taylor Digital Instant Read Thermometer
This durable stainless steel timer features an LCD display with a clear temperature readout, so all your food is perfectly cooked.
$10; amazon.com
25. Williams Sonoma No Kid Hungry Spatulas
Celebrities design fun spatulas for a good cause: 30% of each spatula sold goes to No Kid Hungry, which provides nearly 20 million meals annually to U.S. kids in need.
$13 each; williams-sonoma.com
26. Hammered Copper Serving Tray
Multifunctional 12x7" serving tray, made by fair trade artisans in Mexico from 100% recycled copper sources. Net proceeds go toward improving communities in developing countries.
$50; shoppingforachange.org
27. Black & Decker 7 Quart Slow Cooker
Throw in all the ingredients of your favorite dishes and let this cute slow cooker do the rest.
$37; amazon.com
28. Taylor Four-Event Kitchen Timer with Whiteboard
Stay organized and stress-free by tracking the cook time of up to four dishes at a time with this easy-to-use timer-whiteboard combo.
$10; amazon.com
29. Misto Olive Oil Sprayer
The nonaerosol sprayer keeps you from overpouring oil and packing on calories. But unlike aerosol oil sprays, there are no added chemicals.
$10; bedbathandbeyond.com
30. Perfect Portions Food Scale
Make tracking calories and nutrients less tedious by having all the info you need on the scale.
$40; bedbathandbeyond.com