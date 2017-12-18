2017 'Muscle & Fitness Hers' Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Gifts for Fitness Fanatics, Adventure-seekers, and Beauty Buffs

Gifts for the Home Chef

21. Oxo Good Grips Vegetable Chopper

The only thing this chopper cuts better than vegetables is your prep time.

$20; bedbathandbeyond.com

22. Royal Lee Organics Household Flour Mill

Splurge to eat cleaner than ever with a countertop flour mill. Create seed, grain, root veggie, or nut flours, adjusting to a variety of textures for every clean-eating feast.

$800; organicsbylee.com

23. Packit Freezable Bento Box Set

Toss the entire bag in the freezer overnight and the built-in freezable gel will keep your meals chilled all day.

$20; packit.com

24. Taylor Digital Instant Read Thermometer

This durable stainless steel timer features an LCD display with a clear temperature readout, so all your food is perfectly cooked.

$10; amazon.com

25. Williams Sonoma No Kid Hungry Spatulas

Celebrities design fun spatulas for a good cause: 30% of each spatula sold goes to No Kid Hungry, which provides nearly 20 million meals annually to U.S. kids in need.

$13 each; williams-sonoma.com

26. Hammered Copper Serving Tray

Multifunctional 12x7" serving tray, made by fair trade artisans in Mexico from 100% recycled copper sources. Net proceeds go toward improving communities in developing countries.

$50; shoppingforachange.org

27. Black & Decker 7 Quart Slow Cooker

Throw in all the ingredients of your favorite dishes and let this cute slow cooker do the rest.

$37; amazon.com

28. Taylor Four-Event Kitchen Timer with Whiteboard

Stay organized and stress-free by tracking the cook time of up to four dishes at a time with this easy-to-use timer-whiteboard combo.

$10; amazon.com

29. Misto Olive Oil Sprayer

The nonaerosol sprayer keeps you from overpouring oil and packing on calories. But unlike aerosol oil sprays, there are no added chemicals.

$10; bedbathandbeyond.com

30. Perfect Portions Food Scale

Make tracking calories and nutrients less tedious by having all the info you need on the scale.

$40; bedbathandbeyond.com