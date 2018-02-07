4 Things Every Woman Should Know About Sweat

Sweat doesn’t have superpowers.

Perspiration may be your built-in defense system against overheating, but it doesn’t protect you entirely from heat-related illnesses, especially if you are exercising outside on a hot day. “If your sweat isn’t enough to decrease the core temperature, it can continue to rise, leading to heat illness or life-threatening heat stroke,” Thompson says. Get hot enough and you may stop sweating altogether. “Your body starts to realize the sweat defense mechanism against overheating has failed, and other systems may start to shut down,” explains Thompson.