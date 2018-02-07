Igor Emmerich / Getty
Features
4 Things Every Woman Should Know About Sweat
How perspiration can hurt your workout—and how to fix it.
You probably assume that the more you sweat during a workout, the harder you're exercising. Pretty simple, right? Unfortunately, the reality is a lot more complicated, and you need to be careful of how much (or how little) you sweat to maximize your workout. We asked Walt Thompson, president of the American College of Sports Medicine, for his best pieces of advice.
1 of 4
Luxy / Getty
2 of 4
RICOWde / Getty
3 of 4
Sam Edwards / Getty
4 of 4
Guido Mieth / Getty