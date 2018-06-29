7 Reasons Sydelle Noel Rocks the Screen in Netflix's 'GLOW'

When sporty Sydelle Noel first read about the role of Cherry “Junkchain” Bang ahead of the Netflix smash-hit GLOW, she instantly felt a kinship with her character. Independent and strong, Cherry caught on with audiences and makes her return with the rest of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling in Season 2 of GLOW.

Muscle & Fitness caught up with Noel, who also appeared in Marvel’s Black Panther and attended the University of Georgia on a track scholarship, to learn more about her approach to fitness.

Check out some of Noel’s motivational posts on Twitter at @sydelle_noel and Instagram at @sydellio. GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling Season 2 premieres Friday, June 29 on Netflix.