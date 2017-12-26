Brian Klutch

Features

The Best Active Puffer Jackets to Keep You Warm All Winter: 2017/2018

Stay comfy during your morning runs.

Brian Klutch
When Winter does its worst, there are few things better than embracing the warmth of a puffy jacket. However, extra padding doesn't mean that you'll be forced to waddle like a penguin. Here are some of our favorite puffer jackets for people who want to stay both warm and active during the holidays.

1. Snowfield Hybrid by Columbia

The silver Omni-Heat interior reflects warmth and teams up with wicking, breathable fabric and 700-fill goose-down insulation in the upper core and hood to keep you cozy. ($180, columbia.com)

 

2. Merlinloft Eclipse Vest by Icebreaker

Light and slim-fit enough for everyday wear, this vest brings the ultimate warmth with active-ready merino wool-polyester blend. Machine washable. ($180, icebreaker.com)

 

3. Down Vest by Lands' End

Chevron quilting in this 600-fill down vest keeps your core warm yet chic, and a water-resistant finish accounts for unpredictable weather. ($49, landsend.com)

 

4. Soleil Reversible Down Vest by Obermeyer

A vest of happy contradictions: water-resistant yet breathable, packable yet substantial, plus reversible. You’ll have options when the going gets cold. ($159, obermeyer.com)

 

5. Micro Puff Hoody by Patagonia

With water-resistant, windproof protection plus synthetic fill, you won’t believe that only 8oz of packable rip-stop jacket protects you from the elements. The lightest packable protection yet. ($299, patagonia.com)

 

6. Cascadia Thermal by Brooks

Cold-weather runs can be tough, but not when you’ve got a wind- and water-resistant top layer that’s not bulky and breathes perfectly. ($160, brooksrunning.com)

 

