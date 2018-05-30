filadendron / Getty

The Best Performance Socks and Insoles: Spring 2018

Performance socks and insoles you need for happy feet as you flex.

filadendron / Getty
The right shoes are a no-brainer when it comes to go-to athletic attire, but have you given thought to what's inside them? We're not talking about your feet, but about the socks and insoles that keep them comfortable and injury-free

They may seem like no more than cute accessories, but let's face it: socks can make or break your workout. And whether you're looking to relieve foot fatigue while running or ward off plantar fasciitis, insoles can get the job done. 

Click through for some of our favorite performance socks and insoles this spring. 

 

Courtesy Image
Smartwool PhD Run Micro Ultra Light

These run socks are the most durable technology yet from Smartwool. The merino fibers wick sweat like a gem, and a run-centric fit designed especially for women means these won’t slip as you kick into high gear. Ideal for road/trail runs, hikes, and training.

$16; smartwool.com

Courtesy Image
Fits Performance Trail Quarter

Train, run, play, and have a good time in these sweat-ready crew socks with a patriotic bent. Merino wool is moisture wicking and antimicrobial and stays drier than the competition. Wear them with confidence no matter where you go.

$19; fitssock.com

Courtesy Image
Stance Socks Endorphin Crew

High-tech materials wrap the foot in an 80/20 fiber blend of moisture- wicking materials. Breathable performance mesh adds to the comfort. And anatomical cushioning and seamless toe closures make every footstep more comfy. Bold threads for a bold woman.

$16; stance.com

Courtesy Image
Bombas Leopard

Bombas is on a mission to help the world through happy feet. For every pair bought, one pair is given to someone in need. A cotton-poly blend coupled with the signature honeycomb arch support and blister tab give these a really comfy feel all around.

$12; bombas.com

Courtesy Image
Balega Blister Resist Quarter

Go hard or go home. Mohair custom blend keeps feet cool and dry. The brand has runner’s cred for a reason. With their elasticity, durability, and adaptability to all conditions, these ankle socks will get you on your way.

$15; balega.com

Courtesy Image
Darn Tough Vertex Ultra-Light Compression

Slip on your new favorite recovery tool with this light compression sock. Unlike other compression gear you’ve tried, these are stretchy enough to wear for longer periods, giving you optimal blood flow. Designed for all-weather conditions, merino wool has natural sweat wicking and is soft against skin. This is how you recover in style.

$25; darntough.com

Courtesy Image
CEP Progressive+

Gradual medi compression on this blush-colored beauty ensures that you’re as comfy as can be. Yet you’ll still reap all the bennies as your socks multitask on performance and recovery.

$60; cepcompression.com

Courtesy Image
Pro Compression Marathon

Wear these superfun moisture-wicking socks, also with graduated compression, during or after a brutal leg day or run. Designed to help you recover quickly so you can get out tomorrow.

$50; procompression.com

Courtesy Image
Honey Soles Natural Cork Insole

Unlike other common insole material, cork has superior breathability. Honey Soles pairs arch support insoles with a shock-absorbing foam. This small Brooklyn team has pounded the pavement in the most walkable city in the U.S., and this antibacterial, sweat-wicking, supportive insole is its solution.

$40; honeysoles.co

Courtesy Image
Superfeet Run Women’s Comfort

Designed with aerospring foam that retains its shape plus a reduced arch length and slightly narrower heel, these insoles are ideal for women who run. Curb foot fatigue, especially in your heels, with an ultralight carbon layer that stabilizes and puts an extra spring in your step.

$50; superfeet.com

Courtesy Image
Sole Active Medium With Met Pad

This uniquely shaped insole is designed to relieve the battle with ball-of-foot pressure and plantar fasciitis. It does this with a metatarsal pad that rebalances your weight into a natural resting position. Recycled cork adds built-in moisture wicking to an odor-control top. Slip these in shoes for lightweight correction as you run.

$50; yoursole.com

