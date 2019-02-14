The Dos and Don'ts of Feminine Hygiene

Vaginal Steaming

WHAT IS IT?

A blend of herbs, such as mugwort, rosemary, wormwood, and basil, is placed in a basin of hot water. The idea is to sit or crouch (unclothed) over the basin and allow the steam to enter your netherlands. The theory is that the steam helps soften and open the vaginal tissues, allowing the medicinal properties of the herbs to be carried up into the uterus. Some women say it’s a relaxing way to relieve menstrual cramps and get rid of unwanted odors.

WHY AVOID IT?

There’s really no reason at all to clean out your vagina in the first place. “Billions of bacteria work in balance in the vagina. In very few cases do you need to clean anything out, least of all with steam that can burn an extremely sensitive area,” explains Mary Jane Minkin, M.D., a clinical professor in the department of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at Yale University School of Medicine. Plus, it’s possible to develop an allergic reaction to the herbs in the steam. “That can create itching, stinging, and other discomfort,” Minkin says.