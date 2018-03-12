Click through to check out our fitness and wellness picks that'll set you up for success this season.
The Fitness Gear We Can't Live Without: Spring 2018
1. Fast Flexweave by Reebok
The latest woven tech from Reebok is designed to offer the comfort, speed, and durability you need to get through any workout. An innovative figure-8 weave pattern with tailored zones for flexibility in the forefoot, stabilization in the midfoot, and breathability throughout makes the new Fast Flexweave perfect for your high-octane HIIT workouts and speed drills. ($100, reebok.com)
2. Elite MCS Compression Tights by 2XU
Even if your fitness attire could push the limits of a walk-in closet, you probably don't have a pair of training tights like these. Sure, they look totally badass and make you feel like you're ready to crush your workout, but that's not the extent of their effect. These high-tech tights hone in on your quads, hamstrings, and calves to protect muscles from trauma during your most intense workouts. We ran them through a no-nonsense leg day; they lived up to the hype. ($120, 2xu.com)
3. D.A.D. 2 by Tigerlight
Run safely with this high-beam flashlight and pepper spray. Defense Alert Device is designed to look unassuming so perpetrators aren’t the wiser. Yet the military-strength spray device has been shown to have a 96% stop rate, exceeding other nonlethal devices. With the press of a button, danger alerts notify your loved ones of your exact location via the D.A.D. app. Proceeds from purchase help end violence against women and children. ($130; tigerlight.net)
4. Flyroam Hiker Boot by Timberland
Timberland's chic, adventure-ready hiker boot has a performance-inspired outsole that’s light as a feather (and made from 34% recycled rubber). The blush-colored leather/suede nubuck upper, reflective laces, and antimicrobial insole merge style and durability for streetwear that'll go the distance. ($130; timberland.com)
5. Detox Massage Brush by Daily Concepts
For next-level detoxification, give your skin a helping hand. The bristles exfoliate your skin, stimulating circulation and your body’s detoxification system. This will help keep your elbows soft post-plank and minimize back breakouts from your sports bra. ($18; ulta.com)
6. Phyter Bar
Pack this all-organic, whole-ingredients, plant-based bar on your next adventure. These are incredibly hearty thanks to the addition of complex carbs like sweet potatoes and butternut squash, plus healthy fats from coconut. Bars range from 230 to 250 calories. (Prices vary; phyterfood.com)