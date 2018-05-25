Jay Sullivan

M&F Hers' Editors' Favorite Bodysuits: Spring 2018

We've rounded up our favorite one-piece workout attire to keep you looking great through any workout.

Jay Sullivan
Tired of your shirt flying up during inversions? Annoyed by your tights slipping down during barre or in the middle of a set of squats? Well, there's a stylish solution for these common clothing complaints: Bodysuits.   

If you're skeptical about rocking a one-piece while you get your sweat on, we get it. But you're going to have to trust us on this one. There are plenty of flattering, comfortable bodysuits on the market that won't make you look like a giant baby or give you an eternal wedgie.   

Whatever you want to call 'em—unitards, onesies, jumpsuits—one-pieces are trending right now, and for good reason. Click through for some of our favorites this spring.

Jay Sullivan
Fit Mama Sophie One Piece in Won

$185;  fitmama-apparel.com

Jay Sullivan
Manduka Hot Yoga Uni

$73.50, manduka.com

Jay Sullivan
Puma T7 Jumpsuit

Originally $75, now $50; puma.com

Jay Sullivan
Mira Rae Jaya Jumpsuit

$39; mirarae.com

Jay Sullivan
New Balance J.Crew Premium Performance Colorblock Unitard

$145; newbalance.com

