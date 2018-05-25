M&F Hers' Editors' Favorite Bodysuits: Spring 2018

Tired of your shirt flying up during inversions? Annoyed by your tights slipping down during barre or in the middle of a set of squats? Well, there's a stylish solution for these common clothing complaints: Bodysuits.

If you're skeptical about rocking a one-piece while you get your sweat on, we get it. But you're going to have to trust us on this one. There are plenty of flattering, comfortable bodysuits on the market that won't make you look like a giant baby or give you an eternal wedgie.

Whatever you want to call 'em—unitards, onesies, jumpsuits—one-pieces are trending right now, and for good reason. Click through for some of our favorites this spring.