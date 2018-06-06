Jay Sullivan

Features

'M&F Hers' Editors' Favorite Sports Bras and Crop Tops: Spring 2018

The latest sports bras and crop tops to rock your body in everyday workouts.

Jay Sullivan
Athleisure has become a staple in pretty much every fit chick's wardrobe, and we're not complaining. From bold bodysuits to wear-anywhere shoes, athletic attire these days is expected to do double duty. And let's face it: There’s nothing better than having workout clothes you’re actually excited to put on before you conquer your next workout

Here, we rounded up some of our favorite sports bras and crop tops to wear both in and out of the gym this spring. Stand out while you work out with these bold, functional pieces. 

Jay Sullivan
Manduka Mesh Crop Top

$58, manduka.com

2 of 10
Jay Sullivan
Reebok Hero Strong Bra

$55; reebok.com

3 of 10
Jay Sullivan
PopFlex Curious Crop Top

$30; popflexactive.com

4 of 10
Jay Sullivan
Athletic Propulsion Labs the Perfect Crop Top

$90; athleticpropulsionlabs.com

5 of 10
Jay Sullivan
C&C Sport Crop Top

$15; nordstromrack.com

6 of 10
Jay Sullivan
Nux New Heights Canyon Bra

$72; nuxactive.com

7 of 10
Jay Sullivan
Puma Explosive Long Sleeve Velvet Crop Top

$40; puma.com

8 of 10
Jay Sullivan
Body Glove Diablo Top

$46; bodyglove.com

9 of 10
Jay Sullivan
Reebok Crop Top Geometric Print

$35; reebok.com

10 of 10
Jay Sullivan
Champion Life Fashion Bra

$30; champion.com

