'M&F Hers' Editors' Favorite Sports Bras and Crop Tops: Spring 2018

Athleisure has become a staple in pretty much every fit chick's wardrobe, and we're not complaining. From bold bodysuits to wear-anywhere shoes, athletic attire these days is expected to do double duty. And let's face it: There’s nothing better than having workout clothes you’re actually excited to put on before you conquer your next workout.

Here, we rounded up some of our favorite sports bras and crop tops to wear both in and out of the gym this spring. Stand out while you work out with these bold, functional pieces.