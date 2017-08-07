Sponsored content

Suzanne Ryan was addicted to sugar. Any emotional stimulus in her life, be it good or bad, she would turn to sugar and binging to feed her cravings. After giving birth to her daughter, she had difficulty keeping up with the demands of being a parent.

Constantly feeling tired and unable to live the life she wanted to live, Suzanne stumbled up on the Ketogenic diet. By utilizing the high-fat, moderate protein, low carb diet, she regained the energy she’d lost and there was no looking back.

Now 110 pounds lighter and educating others through her YouTube channel Keto Karma, Suzanne has inspired others to begin their own transformation.

Watch her inspiring story below.

TRANSFORMATION: Suzanne’s KETO 100+ Pound Weight Loss Suzanne Ryan (Keto Karma) was overweight, exhausted, & unable to play with her young daughter. She knew she had to take control of her life. A year & a half after committing to a ketogenic diet, she’s lost an amazing 110 pounds!**SHARE to inspire** Posted by Quest Nutrition on Tuesday, July 18, 2017

