Features
Photos: This Model Overcame an Eating Disorder, Hit the Weights, and Got Seriously Fit
Check out Laura Amy's inspirational side-by-side progress shots and some of her fittest, most motivational moments.
Looking at fitness model Laura Amy's Instagram, you'd see that she definitely puts some serious work in at the gym, and that she's built enviable curves as a result. She's posted transformation shots on her profile that show a drastic change in her physique. But on Monday, she shared a pair of particularly stunning side-by-side comparison photos with her more than 406,000 followers to show just how far she's come.
In the same post, she revealed that she once struggled with an eating disorder and weighed a shocking 39kg (86lbs) in the before photo, which you can see in the post below.
MARCH 2015 vs. JAN 2018 // Its not a race, it’s a journey #LAFIT #lauraamyfitness EDIT: I’d just like to add since a lot of people out there obviously don’t believe in hard work and dedication...On the left I weighed around 39kg and struggled with an eating disorder. On the right is me today weighing around 50kg, I only started training weights at the start of last year and since then it has become my passion and the one thing I can always turn to for happiness. There isn’t anything hard work and disciple can’t achieve!
In an edited version of the caption, she got personal with her followers and shared more of her backstory. "I’d just like to add since a lot of people out there obviously don’t believe in hard work and dedication," she writes. "On the left I weighed around 39kg and struggled with an eating disorder. On the right is me today weighing around 50kg (110lbs), I only started training weights at the start of last year and since then it has become my passion and the one thing I can always turn to for happiness."
She's shared similar side-by-side comparisons before and even mentioned that she'd once been obsessed with her weight, but this is the first time she's addressed her struggle with an eating disorder. Her overarching message to followers is that fitness transformations are marathons, not sprints. And anyone trying to build muscle knows that truer words have never been spoken.
Friday Transformation /// Scrolling way back through my camera roll last night and found this photo which actually shocked me, Photo on the left was August 2015. I was 23 years old, weighed around 40kgs, had poor eating habits and my idea of a gym session was a 60 minute run on the treadmill. Fast forward just over 2 years and almost 10kgs heavier and I’m the happiest and most confident in myself that I’ve ever been! It all comes down to you, YOU have to want it and YOU have to be willing to make those changes. If you want something bad enough you’ll do whatever it takes Everyone has to start somewhere and everyone has their own journey, don’t compare yourself to others and be proud of what you have achieved! #lauraamyfitness #LAFIT
A little over two years between these images, and almost 10kg difference If you had told the girl on the left that in two years I'd be the weight that I am now I probably would have nearly cried. As much as I hate to admit it, my weight became an obsession, to the point of weighing myself daily and taking on unhealthy diet and exercise habits. Looking back on my mindset two years ago, I wish I could have told myself then what I know now. The numbers on the scales is just that...A NUMBER!!! Two of the biggest things I've learnt, Your body needs the right foods to fuel and nourish you and lifting heavy weights is not something to be scared of! Nothing beats the feeling of being strong and confident in your body! #itsamarathonnotasprint
"Looking back on my mindset two years ago, I wish I could have told myself then what I know now," she says in another post. "The numbers on the scales is just that...A NUMBER!!! Two of the biggest things I've learnt, Your body needs the right foods to fuel and nourish you and lifting heavy weights is not something to be scared of! Nothing beats the feeling of being strong and confident in your body!"
Since starting her fitness journey, she's not only sculpted gorgeous curves, but amassed a huge following and started her own online fitness coaching program, L.A Fit.
