Val Thoermer / EyeEm / Getty

Features

The Ultimate Athleisure Essentials Guide for Winter Layering

Pull on these perfect base, mid, and top layers when temps plummet for style and function that won’t quit.

by
Val Thoermer / EyeEm / Getty
View Gallery (5)

Don’t let cold winter temperatures stop you from getting outside for a killer workout, or for running errands. This roundup of gear has you covered top to bottom, from base compression layers to top-layer windbreakers. The list also keeps you cozy with gloves, neck-warmers and other accessories. 

Take a look through this gallery to check out offerings from your favorite brands and to discover a few new ones. 

The Ultimate Athleisure Essentials Guide for Winter Layering
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 5
close
1 of 5
Brian Klutch / M+F Magazine
1. Active Puffers

Here are some of our favorite puffer jackets for people who want to stay both warm and active during the holidays.

Click here to learn where to buy each item.

2 of 5
Brian Klutch / M+F Magazine
2. Essential Midlayers

One of the several layers you’ll want throw on before a brisk run are those midlayers. These items are perfect to throw over your compression gear, and below your top shell. 

Click here to learn where to buy each item.

3 of 5
Brian Klutch / M+F Magazine
3. Warm Base Layers

Staying warm starts with the base layers, so you'll want to put on items like these before adding any additional layers. 

Click here to learn where to buy each item.

4 of 5
Brian Klutch / M+F Magazine
4. Comfy Joggers

We've picked out our favorite joggers to make sure you stay warm and comfy while trying to beat your daily best.

Click here to learn where to buy each item.

5 of 5
Brian Klutch
5. Cold Weather Accessories

Accessorize in style this winter with the proper gear to keep you warm and ready for whatever the season has to throw at you.

Click here to learn where to buy each item. 

Topics:
Comments