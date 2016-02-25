Katarna Mittkov / EyeEm / Getty
Nutrition
3 Hearty Toast Recipes to Fuel Your Fit Lifestyle
Prep these protein-packed recipes to have on toast for days to come.
Toast may sound like just a throw in with your breakfast, but if you put a bit of effort you can turn it into the main entrée. Spruce up your toast with eggs, beans, and avocado.
In addition to packing on the nutrients, these recipes are quite simple to make.
Click through for a few of our favorite options.
1 of 3
Alan Richardson/Getty Images
2 of 3
Katarna Mittkov / EyeEm / Getty
3 of 3
Carl Pendle/Getty Images