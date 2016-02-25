Katarna Mittkov / EyeEm / Getty

Nutrition

3 Hearty Toast Recipes to Fuel Your Fit Lifestyle

Prep these protein-packed recipes to have on toast for days to come.

by
Toast may sound like just a throw in with your breakfast, but if you put a bit of effort you can turn it into the main entrée. Spruce up your toast with eggs, beans, and avocado.

In addition to packing on the nutrients, these recipes are quite simple to make. 

Click through for a few of our favorite options.

1. White Bean Avocado

See the full White Bean Avocado recipe here.

2. Tomatillo Egg

See the full Tomatillo Egg recipe here. 

3. Rosemary Caper Tuna Salad

See the full Rosemary Caper Tuna Salad recipe here. 

