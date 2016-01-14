4 Diet Strategies for Quicker Results

No matter how may fat-burning exercises you do at the gym, or plyometric exercises you do at home, it’s impossible to beat a bad diet. A solid diet goes beyond just what you eat, but includes when you eat and some key swaps you may need to look out for.

Take a look for yourself to see a few important nutritional tips that may save your diet.

1. Switch Things Up

"Just as you need to change up your exercise routine to get out of a fitness rut, it can also help to switch around some of your nutrition strategies," says Lauren Thomas. Try flip-flopping your lunch and dinner or choosing a higher-protein breakfast.

2. Zero In On Carbs

“In general, an extra piece of fruit is a great thing for nutrition, but if plateauing is a problem, keep to one fruit max per day,” says Carolyn Brown, R.D., a nutritionist with Foodtrainers.

3. Eat More

“For some people, as lean muscle mass increases and weight goes down, if you’ve increased your exercise, you may need to take in more calories,” says Felicia Stoler, D.C.N., R.D.N. Look for plant-based foods, including whole grains and veggies.

4. Spice Up Your Metabolism

“I like to add in secret weapons, from green tea to spices like turmeric and hot sauce. They give tons of flavor, suppress appetite, and boost metabolism,” says Brown.