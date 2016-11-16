Heather Davies

Nutrition

4 Guiltless Holiday Dessert Recipes

Don't let your diet go off track this potluck season—these clean "cheat" desserts will get you through.

by
Heather Davies

These four sweet treats are nowhere near the cheat you may think. Packed with protein from sources like egg whites, peanut flour, protein powder, and milk, these healthy desserts—whipped up by Heather Davies, creator of the Protein Chef food blog—come in handy for parties and potlucks throughout the season.

Heather Davies
1. Chocolate-hazelnut Protein Cheesecake

What has been off-limits is now ready for the spotlight. This cheesecake is an indulgent mix of hazelnuts, chocolate, and graham crackers without the guilt! Think of it like your grandma’s recipe—but better.

Click here for the full recipe.

Heather Davies
2. Fat-free Pumpkin Spice Protein Cookies

These soft, cakelike cookies are the perfect way to hit your macros. Made with pumpkin, whole-grain oat flour, Greek yogurt, and protein powder, they use the season’s favorite spice to flavor your holiday treat, but without all the fat of a regular cookie.

Click here for the full recipe. 

Heather Davies
3. Chocolate-protein Truffles

A rich sweet with muscle-building chocolate protein powder and peanut flour, these truffles roll up quickly and are ready in an hour.

Click here for the full recipe. 

Heather Davies
4. Gingerbread Protein Bars

Simple, fast, and full of flavor, these spicy ginger bars are the perfect comfort holiday treat: They skip the extra calories by using protein powder in place of regular flour, and utilize a higher-protein and -oat flour to boot.

Click here for the full recipe.

