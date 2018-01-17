Hinterhaus Productions / Getty

5 Creative, High-protein Meal-prep Dishes to Save You Time

Turn your high-protein mains into the centerpiece of a variety of creative dishes so you can get out of the kitchen and on with your day.

"Meal prep is all about the planning, and the part that usually takes the longest to get done is the protein,” notes Toby Amidor, author of The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook. By dedicating a little time when you have it to making the mains, you can quickly put together a variety of delicious dishes that will be ready whenever you want them.

These recipes from Amidor make creative use (and reuse!) of your main protein ingredients, so you can serve up a clean, healthy meal in just a few minutes.

Slow Cooker Barbecue Chicken

Barbecue chicken is a beloved dinner favorite, but it isn't particularly well known for being easy or quick to make. Thankfully, that's where the magic of the slow cooker comes in. By the time dinner rolls around, you'll have a delicious (and not too heavy) family meal ready to go.

Click here for the recipe >>>

Beef Stir-fry With Asian Peanut Sauce

This nutritious stir-fry recipe does require a bit of TLC but when seasoned properly and paired with an intensely flavorful peanut sauce, you'll be wondering why you ever ordered takeout.

Click here for the recipe >>>

Rosemary-mustard Pork Tenderloin

This savory and delicious pork tenderloin recipe is great both as the star of your meal or as a protein base in an array of other dishes. Try chopping it up and adding it to brown rice and beans or a chili.

Click here for the recipe >>>

Baked Salmon with Citrus Herbs

Try this mouthwatering baked salmon the next time you're in the mood for fish.

Click here for the recipe >>>

Teriyaki Tofu

Level-up your meal prep with this flavorful tofu recipe. When it comes to tofu, people generally complain about the lack of flavor, which isn't an issue here. This recipe infuses ginger, garlic, onions, and plenty of other flavorful ingredients. 

Click here for the recipe >>>

