Westend61 / Getty

Nutrition

5 Delicious Superfood Recipes

Each of these protein-packed feature powerful ingredients to help both your body and mind.

by
Westend61 / Getty

What elevates ordinary fare to superfood status? Almost all fresh fruit and vegetables and whole grains can claim their share of star nutrition power. But to us, the real standouts are those that offer a bigger bang for their caloric buck by fortifying your diet with extra vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients.

Our top superfood picks maximize nourishment while minimizing carbs as part of these nutritious and delicious dishes.

1 of 5
Moya McAllister
Baked Artichoke Hearts

Makes: 4 servings

This hearty side dish pairs perfectly with chicken, pork, or beef. Even by itself, it’s a vegetarian-friendly dish with 15 grams of protein and 9 grams of carbs, plus it’s loaded with folate, calcium, and vitamin B12.

Ingredients

  • 3 large eggs
  • ½ cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt
  • ½ cup 1% low-fat milk
  • 2 tsp mixed dried herbs, such as thyme, oregano, and parsley
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan or Pecorino Romano cheese, divided
  • 1 (15 oz) can artichoke hearts packed in water, drained

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350˚F. Coat a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Place eggs, yogurt, milk, herbs, and ¼ cup cheese in an electric mixer bowl. Beat for 3 minutes on high. Add artichokes. Stir.

3. Pour into baking dish. Bake for 20–25 minutes or until a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean. Sprinkle on remaining cheese. Serve warm.

Per serving: 169 calories, 8g fat, 4g saturated fat, 9g carbs, 5g fiber, 15g protein 

Star Power: Artichokes are chock-full of important antioxidants and other nutrients, from potassium and vitamins C and K to anti-inflammatory compounds such as silymarin.

2 of 5
Moya McAllister
Warm Freekah Salad with Chicken and Vegetables

Makes: 4 servings

This easy weeknight dinner supplies valine, leucine, and isoleucine—branched-chain amino acids that stimulate protein building in muscle and reduce tissue breakdown. The vegetables do more than beautify this dish—they also supply energy-producing and disease-fighting nutrients.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup freekah, uncooked
  • 2½ cups reduced-sodium chicken or vegetable broth
  • 2 tsp plus 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 carrots, julienned
  • 3 cups baby spinach
  • ½ cup shiitake mushrooms, sliced or whole
  • ½ cup red peppers, sliced
  • 3 cloves garlic, diced
  • 1 tsp dried thyme leaves
  • 2 medium cooked beets, chopped into ¼-inch pieces
  • 2 cups cooked skinless chicken breast, shredded
  • 3 tbsp lemon juice
  • ¼ tsp fresh ground black pepper, or more if desired

Directions

1. Place freekah and broth in a medium saucepan. Cover and bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 20–25 minutes. Reserve.

2. While freekah is cooking, place 2 tsp olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add carrots and sauté until soft, about 5 minutes. Add spinach, mushrooms, peppers, and garlic to the pan and cook, tossing, until spinach is wilted. Add thyme and beets and sauté for another 1–2 minutes, or until beets are warm.

3. Drain any liquid from freekah and place in a large serving bowl. Add chicken and toss.

4. In a small bowl, combine 2 tbsp olive oil, lemon juice, and black pepper. Whisk until well combined. Add dressing to freekah mixture and combine. To serve, top freekah and chicken with vegetable mixture.

Per serving: 292 calories, 4g fat, 1g saturated fat, 35g carbs, 6g fiber, 31g protein

Star Power: Freekah is an ancient whole grain filled with protein (up to 12 grams per half cup), plus it has three times the fiber of brown rice. It’s also a good source of prebiotics, ingredients that boost healthy bacteria in the digestive tract. 

3 of 5
Moya McAllister
Seared Wild Salmon with Mango Salsa

Makes: 2 servings

Not all superfoods are plant-based. Many types of fish are also considered nutrition powerhouses, especially deep-sea dwellers like salmon. This pan-seared version is topped with a zesty salsa that’s also rich in nutrients. The mango salsa recipe serves four; use the extra for a snack or to use with another dish such as grilled chicken or in a salad.

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp olive oil, divided
  • 12 oz wild salmon fillet, trimmed of skin
  • ¼ tsp sea salt
  • ¼ tsp fresh ground black pepper

Salsa:

  • 1 ripe mango, cut into ¼-inch pieces
  • 1/3 cup red onion, diced
  • 1 tbsp lime juice
  • 1/3 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 1  jalapeño pepper, sliced (optional)
  • ¼ tsp salt

Directions

1.Heat ½ tsp olive oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat.

2. Pat both sides of salmon dry with a paper towel. Season one side of fish with half the salt and pepper and place fish, seasoned side down, in the pan. Season the other side of fish with remaining salt and pepper. 

3. When salmon is about halfway cooked, as viewed from the side, add remaining olive oil to the pan. Flip fish and cook for another 3–4 minutes, or until the thickest part of fish is firm.

4. Combine all ingredients for salsa in a medium bowl.

5. Plate fish and top with salsa.

Per serving (salmon): 349 calories, 18g fat, 4g saturated fat, 0g carbs, 0g fiber, 43g protein

Per serving (salsa): 34 calories, 0g fat, 9g carbs, 1g fiber, 0g protein

Star Power: Salmon is one of the best protein and omega-3 sources going. If you can, choose wild salmon, which has a third of the calories, half the fat, and nearly double the iron and zinc of its farmed counterpart. However, farmed salmon has slightly more omega-3 fats to fight inflammation.

4 of 5
Moya McAllister
Roasted Asparagus Soup with Pepita Gremolata

Makes: 2 servings

Take the chill out of spring with this warm roasted asparagus soup. Bursting with freshness, it’s got 18 grams of protein and 5 grams fiber, as well as more than one-third of the daily calcium necessary to keep your heart and muscles working perfectly. It’s also made with two superfoods—pureed asparagus and the pepitas used as a garnish.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups raw asparagus, chopped into 2-inch pieces, woody ends removed
  • 1½ tsp plus 1 tsp olive oil
  • ½ tsp dried thyme leaves
  • ¼ cup reduced-sodium chicken or vegetable broth
  • 1 tbsp all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups 1% low-fat milk
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 2 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 tbsp roasted pepitas
  • 1 clove garlic, minced (optional)
  • 2 tsp grated lemon peel

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400˚F.

2. Place asparagus in a medium mixing bowl. Add 1½ tsp olive oil and thyme. Toss to coat asparagus. Place asparagus on a baking sheet. Roast until fork-tender, about 7–10 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes.

3. Place asparagus mixture in a food processor with broth. Blend until smooth, about 1–2 minutes. 

4. Place flour in a medium saucepan. Gradually add milk, stirring with a whisk until blended. Add pureed asparagus and stir to combine. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat. Simmer for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Stir in salt.

5. To make the gremolata, combine parsley,1 tsp of olive oil, pepitas, garlic, and lemon peel in a small bowl. Toss to combine.

6. To serve, divide soup equally between two bowls. Top with equal amounts of gremolata.

Per serving: 269 calories, 14g fat, 4g saturated fat, 23g carbs, 5g fiber, 18g protein

Star Power: Pepitas (roasted pumpkin seeds) pack in protein plus powerful minerals such as manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, copper, zinc, and iron. Asparagus delivers more than 10% of your daily needs for 15 vitamins and minerals.

5 of 5
Moya McAllister
Strawberry Kefir Chia Pudding

Makes: 2 servings

Dessert doesn’t have to be a cheat! This pudding has two key superfoods: kefir and chia seeds. Together, they help provide 38% of your daily value for calcium, plus 10 grams of protein, 9 grams of fiber, and more than 3 grams of omega-3 fats. But, really, you’ll be too busy enjoying the delicious taste to be thinking about how good it is for you. 

Ingredients

  • 1 cup fresh or frozen whole strawberries
  • 1 cup kefir
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • ½ cup 1% low-fat milk
  • 5 tbsp chia seeds

Directions

1.Place strawberries, kefir, and honey in a blender or food processor and blend on high until smooth, about 2 minutes.

2. In a medium bowl, combine milk and chia seeds. Add strawberry mixture.

3. Cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours before serving.

Per serving: 248 calories, 11g fat, 3g saturated fat, 32g carbs, 9g fiber, 10g protein

Star Power: Kefir, a fermented dairy product, is similar to drinkable yogurt but contains a broader range of gut-friendly probiotics. Tiny chia seeds are loaded with protein, fiber, iron, calcium, magnesium, zinc, antioxidants, and omega-3 fats.

For access to exclusive fitness advice, interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Topics:
Comments