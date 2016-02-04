5 Delicious Superfood Recipes

Warm Freekah Salad with Chicken and Vegetables

Makes: 4 servings

This easy weeknight dinner supplies valine, leucine, and isoleucine—branched-chain amino acids that stimulate protein building in muscle and reduce tissue breakdown. The vegetables do more than beautify this dish—they also supply energy-producing and disease-fighting nutrients.

Ingredients

1 cup freekah, uncooked

2½ cups reduced-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

2 tsp plus 2 tbsp olive oil

2 carrots, julienned

3 cups baby spinach

½ cup shiitake mushrooms, sliced or whole

½ cup red peppers, sliced

3 cloves garlic, diced

1 tsp dried thyme leaves

2 medium cooked beets, chopped into ¼-inch pieces

2 cups cooked skinless chicken breast, shredded

3 tbsp lemon juice

¼ tsp fresh ground black pepper, or more if desired

Directions

1. Place freekah and broth in a medium saucepan. Cover and bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 20–25 minutes. Reserve.

2. While freekah is cooking, place 2 tsp olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add carrots and sauté until soft, about 5 minutes. Add spinach, mushrooms, peppers, and garlic to the pan and cook, tossing, until spinach is wilted. Add thyme and beets and sauté for another 1–2 minutes, or until beets are warm.

3. Drain any liquid from freekah and place in a large serving bowl. Add chicken and toss.

4. In a small bowl, combine 2 tbsp olive oil, lemon juice, and black pepper. Whisk until well combined. Add dressing to freekah mixture and combine. To serve, top freekah and chicken with vegetable mixture.

Per serving: 292 calories, 4g fat, 1g saturated fat, 35g carbs, 6g fiber, 31g protein

Star Power: Freekah is an ancient whole grain filled with protein (up to 12 grams per half cup), plus it has three times the fiber of brown rice. It’s also a good source of prebiotics, ingredients that boost healthy bacteria in the digestive tract.