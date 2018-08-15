Malorny / Getty

Nutrition

5 Healthy, Flavorful Salmon Recipes

Serve up this classic clean-eating fish that's high in protein, healthy fats, and rich flavor.

Salmon is a filling, rich-tasting protein that's widely availiable, easy to cook, and a great center piece to any healthy meal. But there's only so much of the grilled fillet we can take.

Try these zestier ways to perk up your dinner plate and impress your taste buds. 

1. Miso Lemon Baked Salmon With Asparagus

Get the Miso Lemon Baked Salmon With Asparagus recipe here

2. Smoked Salmon Cucumber Lettuce Wraps

Get the Smoked Salmon Cucumber Lettuce Wraps recipe here

3. Roasted Salmon Wrapped in Prosciutto With Broccolini

Get the Roasted Salmon Wrapped in Prosciutto With Broccolini recipe here

4. Chipotle Salmon Tacos

Get the Chipotle Salmon Tacos recipe here

5. Salmon Buddha Bowl With Creamy Sriracha Dressing

Get the Salmon Buddha Bowl With Creamy Sriracha Dressing recipe here

