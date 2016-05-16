5 Low-Carb, Protein-Packed 'Pasta' Dishes

Chicken Paprikash with Spiralized Onions and Bell Peppers

This chicken dish yields enough high-protein meals for at least half the week. Not bad for a prep time of 10 minutes.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

1 lb chicken thighs

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 small yellow onion 1 red bell pepper

2 garlic cloves, diced

1 tbsp paprika (not smoked)

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 (14 oz) can crushed tomatoes

1⁄4 cup coconut cream (white solids)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Season chicken with salt and pepper. In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Cook chicken, skin-side down, until golden, about 6 minutes. Turn over and cook for about 6 more minutes. Transfer to a plate and reserve 1 tbsp of the fat from the pot.

2. Spiralize onion and bell pepper with the spiralizer blade that creates ribbons (use Blade A). Set aside.

3. Heat pot with the reserved 1 tbsp fat over medium heat. Add spiralized onion and cook, stirring frequently, until it begins to soften, about 2 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring frequently, about 2 minutes. Add paprika, season with salt and pepper, and stir. Add broth and tomatoes and bring to a boil over high. Add spiralized bell pepper and toss until coated in sauce.

4. Return chicken to pot in a single layer and cover with sauce. Reduce heat to medium and cook until sauce is thickened, about 20 minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate and set aside.

5. Add coconut cream to sauce and stir until combined. Place onion and bell pepper on a serving platter, arrange chicken on top, and spoon over with sauce.

NUTRITION FACTS PER SERVING:

Calories: 217, Protein: 24g, Carbs: 10g, Fat: 8g, Saturated fat: 2g, Sodium: 256mg, Fiber: 3g