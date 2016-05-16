Brian Klutch

5 Low-Carb, Protein-Packed 'Pasta' Dishes

These veggie and protein combos pack loads of nutrition and are more colorful and appetizing than your regular pasta dish.

Eating veggies and cutting carbs has never been easier or more satisfying, thanks to the tabletop spiralizer. This great tool turns veggie-based dishes into insta-hits rather than side dishes to forget and makes meals more colorful and appetizing than ever. Food blogger Ali Maffucci, author of Inspiralized, created these light high-protein recipes (with fish, poultry, and pork) to make it easier to stay true to your healthy-eating goals and enjoy every bite.

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowls with Avocado and Cucumber Noodles

Pick up fresh wild-caught tuna from your local natural-foods market for a quick no-cook meal in minutes.

Prep Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes
Servings: 3

INGREDIENTS

1 large sashimi-grade ahi tuna steak, cut into bite-size pieces
1 very ripe avocado, cubed
1 small jalapeño, seeds removed, finely minced
1 tbsp minced cilantro, plus whole leaves for garnish
11⁄2 tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice Salt and pepper, to taste
2 seedless cucumbers, spiralized as linguine, trimmed (use Blade C*) Lime wedges (optional)
For the poke dressing:
2 tsp toasted white sesame seeds
2 tsp sesame oil
1⁄4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
1 tsp rice vinegar
1⁄4 cup finely chopped scallions

INSTRUCTIONS


1. Place tuna in bowl with poke dressing ingredients. Stir to combine, then set aside to marinate.
2. Add avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, and lime juice in separate bowl; season with salt and pepper; whisk until creamy.
3. Pat dry cucumber noodles, then add to avocado mixture and toss until coated in sauce.
4. Divide cucumber noodles among 3 bowls and top with tuna poke, using a slotted spoon. Garnish with cilantro leaves and serve with lime wedges, if desired. *For Inspiralized spiralizer only (inspiralized.com)

NUTRITION FACTS PER SERVING:

Calories: 187, Protein: 12g, Carbs: 12g, Fat: 11g, Saturated fat: 2g, Sodium: 1,216mg, Fiber: 5g

Chicken Paprikash with Spiralized Onions and Bell Peppers

This chicken dish yields enough high-protein meals for at least half the week. Not bad for a prep time of 10 minutes.

Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 40 minutes
Total Time: 50 minutes
Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

1 lb chicken thighs
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 tsp extra-virgin olive oil
1 small yellow onion 1 red bell pepper
2 garlic cloves, diced
1 tbsp paprika (not smoked)
1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
1 (14 oz) can crushed tomatoes
1⁄4 cup coconut cream (white solids)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Season chicken with salt and pepper. In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Cook chicken, skin-side down, until golden, about 6 minutes. Turn over and cook for about 6 more minutes. Transfer to a plate and reserve 1 tbsp of the fat from the pot. 
2. Spiralize onion and bell pepper with the spiralizer blade that creates ribbons (use Blade A). Set aside.
3. Heat pot with the reserved 1 tbsp fat over medium heat. Add spiralized onion and cook, stirring frequently, until it begins to soften, about 2 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring frequently, about 2 minutes. Add paprika, season with salt and pepper, and stir. Add broth and tomatoes and bring to a boil over high. Add spiralized bell pepper and toss until coated in sauce.
4. Return chicken to pot in a single layer and cover with sauce. Reduce heat to medium and cook until sauce is thickened, about 20 minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate and set aside.
5. Add coconut cream to sauce and stir until combined. Place onion and bell pepper on a serving platter, arrange chicken on top, and spoon over with sauce.

NUTRITION FACTS PER SERVING:

Calories: 217, Protein: 24g, Carbs: 10g, Fat: 8g, Saturated fat: 2g, Sodium: 256mg, Fiber: 3g

Vegetarian Zucchini Noodle Pad Thai

The "zoodle" or zucchini noodle, had become so popular that it should be added to the dictionary. For an extra protein boost, add in vegetarian protein sources, such as tofu, tempeh, or quinoa.

Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes
Servings: 2

INGREDIENTS

2 eggs
1⁄4 cup roasted salted peanuts
1⁄2 tbsp peanut or canola oil
1 garlic clove,minced
1 shallot, minced
1 tbsp coconut flour
2 zucchini, spiralized as spaghetti (use Blade C)
1 tbsp roughly chopped cilantro, plus whole leaves for garnish
For the sauce:
2 tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice
1 tbsp fish sauce (or hoisin sauce, if you’re a strict vegetarian)
1⁄2 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp chili sauce (such as Thai chili garlic sauce)
1 tsp honey
Lime wedges (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Scramble the eggs in a bowl and set aside.
2. In a separate bowl, place all the ingredients for the sauce, whisk together, and set aside.
3. Place peanuts in a food processor and pulse until lightly ground. (No big peanuts should remain, but they shouldn’t be powdery.) Set aside.
4. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and shallot and cook for about 1 to 2 minutes, stirring frequently, until shallot begins to soften. Add sauce and then coconut flour and whisk quickly so that flour dissolves and the sauce thickens. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until sauce is reduced.
5. Once sauce is thick, add zucchini noodles and chopped cilantro. Stir to combine thoroughly, and cook for 2 minutes, or until zucchini softens.
6. Add scrambled eggs and ground peanuts. Cook for about 30 seconds, tossing to combine.
7. Plate onto dishes and garnish with cilantro leaves. Serve with lime wedges, if desired.

NUTRITION FACTS PER SERVING:

Calories: 308, Protein: 15g, Carbs: 29g, Fat: 17g, Saturated fat: 3g, Sodium: 2,117mg, Fiber: 4g

Sweet Potato Noodles with Garlic Kale and Pork Chops

Revamp your sweet potato routine big time by spiralizing this "clean eating" favorite.

Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 2

INGREDIENTS

For the pork chops:
2 boneless pork chops (3oz each)
3 tsp extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
For the sweet potatoes and kale:
4 cups chopped kale
5 tsp extra-virgin olive oil 
medium sweet potato, peeled, spiralized as spaghetti (use Blade D), trimmed
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
2. Rub each pork chop with 1 tsp olive oil, then season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
3. Heat remaining 1 tsp olive oil in a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork chops and cook 3 to 4 minutes per side, or until golden brown.
4. Transfer pork chops to oven in skillet and roast until cooked through, about 7 to 9 minutes (or until a meat thermometer reads 140°F when inserted into the thickest part). Transfer to a plate and reserve any pan juices. Let pork chops rest for at least 5 minutes.
5. Heat 3 tsp olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add sweet potato noodles and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 7 minutes, or until cooked to your preference, then divide between 2 plates.
6. Add remaining 2 tsp olive oil and kale to the skillet. Cook for 1 minute, then add garlic. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes, or until kale is wilted.
7. Add kale to the plates with the sweet potato noodles. Add a pork chop to each and drizzle with reserved pan juices.

NUTRITION FACTS PER SERVING:

Calories: 367, Protein: 29g, Carbs: 23g, Fat: 19g, Saturated fat: 4g, Sodium: 269mg,Fiber:6g

Italian Zucchini Noodle Turkey Burger Patties

Think beyond the noodle: Spiralizers open up possibilities to add vegetables to patties, baked goods, and more.

Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes
Serves: 2-4

INGREDIENTS

1⁄2 small zucchini, spiralized as spaghetti (use Blade D)
1⁄2 lb lean ground turkey
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tsp dried parsley
1⁄2 tsp dried oregano
1⁄2 tsp dried basil
1⁄4 tsp onion powder
Pinch of red pepper flakes
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS


1. Combine all the ingredients except olive oil in a bowl and mix well. Form 2 large patties or 4 smaller ones. Season both sides with salt and pepper.
2. Heat olive oil in a grill pan over medium-high heat. Add patties and cook for 5 minutes on each side, or until turkey is cooked through.
3. Enjoy as is, over greens, in a whole-grain bun, or over spiralized veggies.

NUTRITION FACTS PER 1 SMALL PATTY:

Calories: 234, Protein: 22g, Carbs: 3g, Fat: 15g, Saturated fat: 3g, Sodium: 82mg, Fiber: 1g

