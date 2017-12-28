5 No-diet Weight-loss Hacks for a Leaner Physique

5. Mind Your Meals

The Buddhist concept of mindfulness, or being fully aware of what is happening inside and around you, also applies to weight control. In one recent study, a small group of people coached on mindful-eating techniques dropped more than four pounds on average in 15 weeks, compared with those without any coaching, who lost an average of less than one pound. The mindful eaters consumed fewer calories by paying more attention to how they ate. Mindful eating enhances eating satisfaction and enjoyment by encouraging slowly chewing your food and taking the time to notice the aroma, taste, and texture of what’s on your plate. It takes about 20 minutes for the stomach to alert the brain that it’s full, and devoting that time to eating a full meal at a table instead of in the car or in front of the TV can curb calorie intake.

Eating foods that involve work, like a whole orange that needs peeling or pistachios in the shell, slows you down and allows your brain to register hunger and fullness. Try sitting down with your food; taking time to notice the aroma, texture, and look of the food before you dive in; and putting your fork or spoon down between mouthfuls.