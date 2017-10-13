The 9 Best Fall Foods for Weight Loss

Before you start blaming your fall weight gain on "bulking season"—the classic time for hiding extra pudge under bulky sweaters and hoodies—do your gut some good by using autumn's harvest to leverage your weight-loss goals (or at least bulk a little more clean).

Eating these fall foods for weight loss will help keep you feeling full and satisfied, so you can reach your physique goals before the winter foods and holiday temptations arise.

"If you're looking to add food to promote weight loss, keep in mind it needs to be in combination with your overall calorie intake while staying active, because of course, we can add in all the foods we want, but if those two things aren't balance, [adding in these foods] doesn't matter as much," says Molly Morgan, R.D., of upstate New York-based Creative Nutrition Solutions.

Here are a nutrition expert's top fall foods to help with weight loss.