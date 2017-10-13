Westend61 / Getty

Nutrition

The 9 Best Fall Foods for Weight Loss

If you want to keep off that cold-weather weight without starving, add these seasonal weight-loss foods to your clean meal plan.

Floyd Mayweather Set to Fight Andre Berto on September 12 thumbnail by
Westend61 / Getty

Before you start blaming your fall weight gain on "bulking season"—the classic time for hiding extra pudge under bulky sweaters and hoodies—do your gut some good by using autumn's harvest to leverage your weight-loss goals (or at least bulk a little more clean).

Eating these fall foods for weight loss will help keep you feeling full and satisfied, so you can reach your physique goals before the winter foods and holiday temptations arise.

"If you're looking to add food to promote weight loss, keep in mind it needs to be in combination with your overall calorie intake while staying active, because of course, we can add in all the foods we want, but if those two things aren't balance, [adding in these foods] doesn't matter as much," says Molly Morgan, R.D., of upstate New York-based Creative Nutrition Solutions.

Here are a nutrition expert's top fall foods to help with weight loss.

1 of 9
Calin Niculescu / EyeEm / Getty Images
1. Apples

Mom's been packing them in your lunchbox each fall for good reason. These fiber-packed fruits are in peak season now, and their nutrients can help you reach your goals without filling you out. Apples are rich in flavonoids, which are linked to less weight gain, according to research.

"Apples are an excellent source of both soluble and insoluble fiber, which can help fill you up, as well as keep your digestion moving," says Keri Glassman, R.D., founder of NutritiousLife.com.

2 of 9
Moya McAllister
2. Pears

Pears also contain flavonoids. People who consume more flavonoids tend to experience less weight gain, according to research that followed more than 124,000 American men and women for 24 years. Better yet, women who consumed apples or pears lost about 2.6lbs more than those who ate oat cookies instead of the fruit, a 2003 study of overweight women found. Pears are a great seasonal snack for satisfying a sweet tooth, with 6g of fiber in a medium serving—24% of your daily recommended amounts.

3 of 9
3. Grapefruit

Besides good ol’ vitamin C, fiber, folic acid, and potassium, grapefruit also contains the powerful antioxidants naringin and lycopene, which may lower LDL (bad cholesterol), help prevent atherosclerosis, and contribute to overall heart health, Glassman says. "They’re a standout for breakfast and snacking, but their ability to stand in as a satisfying post-dinner option makes them a great weight loss food in the colder months."

4 of 9
Lauri Patterson/Getty Images
4. Squash

'Tis the season to finally master roasting squash, because it's a great base for a ton of healthy fall recipes. "Squash are rich in vitamins A, C, and K, and will change your definition of cold-weather comfort food, making the ideal replacement for other dense, calorie-laden winter options," says Glassman. "They’re extremely versatile, and can be eaten roasted, mashed, used in soups—the possibilities are endless."

SEE ALSO: Roasted Butternut Squash and Cranberry Salad

5 of 9
GMVozd / Getty
5. Pumpkin

“I love pumpkin because it’s only 50 calories per cup and there are so many fun, different ways to serve it—making it into a soup or mashing it—and it delivers some fiber and protein as well," says Morgan.

Start with a smaller pumpkin. Bake it the same way you would a squash. (You can scoop out the seeds, wash, dry, and roast the pumpkin seeds for a snack if you want.) Slice the now-seedless pumpkin into long strips or wedges, then roast it on a parchment-lined baking sheet until it's nice and tender—about 35 to 40 minutes at 400°.

If you’re short on time, go for canned pumpkin—it’s a quick way to get extra pumpkin into your eating routine. Add it to oatmeal, smoothies, or baked goods.

6 of 9
Alice Day / EyeEm / Getty
6. Broccoli

"Broccoli just tastes great raw," says Morgan. (Before you make a face, she is a nutritionist.) Incorporate raw broccoli into salads, roast it, include it in soups, or add it to sauces to increase the fiber in the dish.

Broccoli also contains 3g of protein and 2g of fiber in one cup raw for only 31 calories.

SEE ALSO: The 15 Best Foods to Burn Fat and Lose Weight

7 of 9
Andrew Purcell
7. Brussels Sprouts

These fall vegetables are on Morgan's list of weight-loss foods because they have a low glycemic index. "While all fruit and vegetable intake is important, studies do link higher consumption of lower glycemic fruits and veggies to spur your weight loss," says Morgan.

In that 24-year span cohort study, eating starchy vegetables—including corn, peas, and potatoes—was associated with weight gain, whereas vegetables with both more fiber and lower glycemic loads were more strongly inversely associated with weight change.

Morgan's favorite way to eat Brussels sprouts is to slice them in half, spray them lightly with a little bit of oil and balsamic vinegar, and roast them for about 30 minutes in a preheated 400° oven until they get really soft. "The Brussels sprouts leaves that have fallen off get super-crunchy and -crispy, and they're delicious.”

8 of 9
Jarren Vink
8. Pomegranate

When you're craving a sweet, tart topper to your Greek yogurt or on a salad, add fresh pomegranate seeds, suggests Morgan—they contain anthocyanin, which also linked with weight loss. To get those juicy pomegranate seeds out easily, Morgan suggests cutting the pomegranate into wedges and then soaking them in water to loosen the seeds right up. "That'll help prevent you from getting splattered with the beautiful purple juice," she says.

Pomegranates are a great source of potassium and fiber, and they’re packed with antioxidants, including vitamin C. A glass of pomegranate juice contains more inflammation-fighting antioxidants than a glass of red wine or a cup of green tea, according to study from the University of California, Los Angeles.

“I don’t suggest a large glass of juice in the a.m.,” Glassman says. “When your water needs a little sweetening or ‘spicing’ up, a splash of pomegranate juice is an excellent way to do it. The seeds are a perfect add-in for salads, yogurt, and oatmeal.”

9 of 9
The Picture Pantry/Alanna Taylor-Tobin / Getty
9. Cauliflower

It's no secret: Cauliflower as lower-carbohydrate comfort food is a trend that's here to stay. "Cauliflower is amazing because—and most people may not believe it until you actually try it—it really can take on the flavor of whatever you cook it with," says Morgan. "It's such a great substitute. I've been a big fan of cauliflower ‘rice’—it's a great way to have a stir-fry if you're looking to cut down on carbs or grains.” Cauliflower has 2g of protein, 3g of fiber, and 25 calories per cup.

Topics:
Comments