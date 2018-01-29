Nutrition
Balsamic Beef Tenderloin
A simple balsamic vinaigrette serves as a flavorful marinade for steak.
Balsamic Beef Tenderloin Servings: 2
You'll need
- ½ cup balsamic vinegar
- 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp garlic, minced
- ⅛ tsp oregano
- 1/8 tsp sea salt
- ⅛ tsp black pepper
- 1 tbsp basil, freshly chopped
- ⅛ cup white wine (optional)
- 2 6-oz filet mignon steaks
Directions
1. Combine all ingredients except filet mignon in a bowl and mix well.
2. Place steaks in bowl and place in fridge. Allow to marinate for at least 3 hours.
3. Preheat grill. When ready, place steaks on grill and cook to desired doneness.