Nutrition

Balsamic Beef Tenderloin

A simple balsamic vinaigrette serves as a flavorful marinade for steak.

oksana-emblem thumbnail by
Balsamic Beef Tenderloin
Moya McAllister
Calories 375
Protein 35g
Fat 18g
Carbs 12g
Moya McAllister
Balsamic Beef Tenderloin Servings: 2
You'll need
  • ½ cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tsp garlic, minced
  • ⅛ tsp oregano
  • 1/8 tsp sea salt
  • ⅛ tsp black pepper
  • 1 tbsp basil, freshly chopped
  • ⅛ cup white wine (optional)
  • 2 6-oz filet mignon steaks
Directions 
1. Combine all ingredients except filet mignon in a bowl and mix well.
2. Place steaks in bowl and place in fridge. Allow to marinate for at least 3 hours.
3. Preheat grill. When ready, place steaks on grill and cook to desired doneness.
Topics:
Comments