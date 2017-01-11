PeopleImages / Getty

Nutrition

10 of the Best Meal Prep Accounts on Instagram

These nutrition and food accounts will spark ideas and simplify your meal planning.

by
PeopleImages / Getty

Let's face it—Meal prepping can feel like an arduous task. You're glad you did it when you reach for your prepped meals during the week, but the process can feel long and uncreative. If you're stuck in a rut, the trick is to get creative. With some fresh ingredients and unique flavors, meal prep can even become enjoyable. 

If a lack of inspiration is your problem, we've got the solution: Instagram. The photo-based social platflorm is full of drool-worthy, meal-prep-centric accounts, and we dare you not to get inspired by every single one. Check out some of our favorites below.

 

clean_eating_alice/Instagram
Alice Liveing

Alice Liveing is a personal trainer who has used her social platform to become an entity in the health and fitness world. She recently released her book Clean Eating Alice The Body Bible: Feel Fit and Fabulous From the Inside Out.

Follow at @clean_eating_alice.

floordeboor_fit/Instagram
Floordeboor

Floordeboor is a blogger and physician living in the Netherlands, who has struggled with her weight throughout her entire life and has been on a healthy path for the last two years. She has printable meal prep planners on her blog.

Follow at: @floordeboor_fit.

fitmencook/Instagram
FitMenCook™

Kevin is leading the charge on erasing the stereotype that men can’t cook and doing so with healthy meal options. His account is a great inspiration for unique, healthy recipes to change up your bland menus. 

Follow at @fitmencook.

noraminnord/Instagram
Nora Minno

It’s never a bad idea to follow a registered dietitian who is constantly dishing out positive fitness tips on her social accounts. Her recipes and photo photography look amazing! Nora Minno also does workout demonstrations on the dailyburn.com

Follow at @noraminnord.

eathealthytrainhard/Instagram
Caroline O'Toole

Caroline O'Toole is a WNBF Bikini Competitor and has a great blend of nutrition, workout tips, and fun photos on her Instagram feed. O’Toole graduated from Pratt Institute with a BFA in Communication design with a focus in graphic design. She's got an eye for detail that shines through in her food photos.

Follow at @eathealthytrainhard.

mealprepmondays/Instagram
Alex Torres

This husband and father of four should be your go-to destination for healthy recipes. Alex Torres turned his passion for cooking into his profession when he was laid off of his job as an insurance agent and never looked back. We love drooling over his colorful dishes and bowl recipes.

Follow at @mealprepmondays.

caligirlgetsfit/Instagram
Shannon Michelle

Shannon Michelle is a technician when it come to form. In her personal life, her friends call her “Kevin Durant because like the NBA All-Star, my 6’1 wingspan is much larger than my height,” according to her website. We love that her meal prep photos include the ingredient breakdown and often the calories and macros.

Follow at @caligirlgetsfit.

mealprepdaily/Instagram
Meal Prep Daily

Just as their account name says, Meal Prep Daily focuses on doing just that, bringing you a ton of different ideas to try in your kitchen. They also occasionally also post funny memes that can give you a chuckle when you scroll through their feed. 

Follow at @mealprepdaily.

meowmeix/Instagram
Amanda Meixner

Amanda Meixner is a fitness junkie and certified yoga instructor who has built quite a colorful Instagram. Her meal prep foods involve plenty of fruits and vegetables for those who may want to cut back on their meat intake. 

Follow at @meowmeix

mealprepster/Instagram
Meal Prepster

We all know that bulk is key when it comes to meal prep, and Meal Prepster does a great job at posting fresh ideas that are relatively easy to make so it's easy to fill up your plasticware with healthy, clean foods.

Follow at @mealprepster.

