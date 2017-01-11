10 of the Best Meal Prep Accounts on Instagram

Let's face it—Meal prepping can feel like an arduous task. You're glad you did it when you reach for your prepped meals during the week, but the process can feel long and uncreative. If you're stuck in a rut, the trick is to get creative. With some fresh ingredients and unique flavors, meal prep can even become enjoyable.

If a lack of inspiration is your problem, we've got the solution: Instagram. The photo-based social platflorm is full of drool-worthy, meal-prep-centric accounts, and we dare you not to get inspired by every single one. Check out some of our favorites below.