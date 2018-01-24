Gluten-Free Pumpkin-Raisin Pancakes with Honey and Greek Yogurt

Directions

1. In a medium bowl, combine the pumpkin, eggs, sunflower seed butter, and cinnamon. Heat a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

2. Heat 1 teaspoon of the oil. Add about 1⁄4 cup of batter for each pancake to the skillet (makes roughly four pancakes). Sprinkle each of the pancakes with 1 tablespoon raisins.

3. Cook pancakes until they are firm and slightly brown (about 3 minutes), then flip and briefly brown the other side (about 30–45 seconds.)