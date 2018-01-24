Nutrition
Gluten-Free Pumpkin-Raisin Pancakes with Honey and Greek Yogurt
These grain-free, protein-packed pancakes are suitable for everyone, not just those avoiding gluten, and they include half a serving of vegetables, too. Pumpkin provides a bounty of carotenoids that your body uses to defend itself against damage during strenuous exercise and everyday living, and it converts to vitamin A on an as-needed basis. California raisins supply a serving of fruit, fiber, and potassium to help keep blood pressure in check, and sweetness without any added sugar. Ground cinnamon serves as an antioxidant that also helps to regulate blood sugar levels.
Gluten-Free Pumpkin-Raisin Pancakes with Honey and Greek Yogurt Servings: 1
You'll need
- 1⁄2 cup canned pumpkin puree
- 2 fortified eggs, beaten
- 1 tbsp sunflower seed butter or soy nut butter
- 1⁄4 tsp ground cinnamon
- 2 tsp canola oil, divided equally
- 1⁄4 cup California raisins
- Toppings: 1⁄2 cup fat-free, plain Greek yogurt
- Toppings: 1⁄2 tsp vanilla extract
- Toppings: 1 tsp honey
Directions
1. In a medium bowl, combine the pumpkin, eggs, sunflower seed butter, and cinnamon. Heat a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
2. Heat 1 teaspoon of the oil. Add about 1⁄4 cup of batter for each pancake to the skillet (makes roughly four pancakes). Sprinkle each of the pancakes with 1 tablespoon raisins.
3. Cook pancakes until they are firm and slightly brown (about 3 minutes), then flip and briefly brown the other side (about 30–45 seconds.)