Iced Tea Lemonade Gummies

Directions

1. Set the silicone molds on a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Place boiling water in a heat-safe mug and steep tea according to tea-type package instructions. Wring out as much liquid from the bags as possible and set aside. Sprinkle gelatin over the tea and set aside.

3. Pour lemon juice into a small saucepan. Add the sweetener and bring to a light simmer over medium heat, about 5 minutes.

4. Once at a light simmer, remove pan from heat. Whisk in tea mixture and then pour it into the hot lemon juice mixture. Whisk to combine.

5. Pour hot mixture into silicone molds with 36 (1/4 oz) cavities and transfer the baking sheet to the fridge to set for at least 1 hour. Once firm, remove the gummies from the molds and enjoy. Keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.