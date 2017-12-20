Nutrition
Iced Tea Lemonade Gummies
Pop these light, gummy chews for extra protein and healthy fats on the fly.
This creative and unique snack packs a surprising amount of protein given how light and fruity the gummies are. Mix them together and pop them in the fridge for a fun gummy snack you can enjoy for days.
Iced Tea Lemonade Gummies Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 60
You'll need
- 3/4 cup boiling water
- 3 tea bags (like Tulsi Sweet Rose Tea from Organic India)
- 1/4 cup unflavored gelatin
- 3/4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 2 tbsp confectioners'-style erythritol or granulated xylitol (for low-FODMAP: Use 2 to 4 drops of liquid stevia instead)
Recipe excerpted from The Keto Diet by Leanne Vogel.
Directions
1. Set the silicone molds on a rimmed baking sheet.
2. Place boiling water in a heat-safe mug and steep tea according to tea-type package instructions. Wring out as much liquid from the bags as possible and set aside. Sprinkle gelatin over the tea and set aside.
3. Pour lemon juice into a small saucepan. Add the sweetener and bring to a light simmer over medium heat, about 5 minutes.
4. Once at a light simmer, remove pan from heat. Whisk in tea mixture and then pour it into the hot lemon juice mixture. Whisk to combine.
5. Pour hot mixture into silicone molds with 36 (1/4 oz) cavities and transfer the baking sheet to the fridge to set for at least 1 hour. Once firm, remove the gummies from the molds and enjoy. Keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.