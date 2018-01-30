Nutrition
Lemon-herb Scallops
Scallops are a great source of lean protein and are super simple to prepare. Cooking them quickly under high heat on the grill helps keep them from drying out. The lemony marinade, made with fresh herbs, adds a fresh, citrusy taste.
You'll need
- Juice of two lemons
- 1½ cups water
- 1 tbsp garlic, chopped
- 1 tbsp parsley, chopped
- 1 tsp oregano, chopped
- Sea salt, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
- ½ tsp paprika
- 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 lbs sea scallops (size U-10 or U-15)
Directions
1. Create a marinade by combining all ingredients except scallops. Mix well.
2. Marinate scallops in the mixture for 30-60 minutes.
3. Preheat grill. Cook scallops 3-4 minutes on each side, or until scallops are white throughout.