Scallops are a great source of lean protein and are super simple to prepare. Cooking them quickly under high heat on the grill helps keep them from drying out. The lemony marinade, made with fresh herbs, adds a fresh, citrusy taste.

Lemon-herb Scallops You'll need Juice of two lemons

1½ cups water

1 tbsp garlic, chopped

1 tbsp parsley, chopped

1 tsp oregano, chopped

Sea salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

½ tsp paprika

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 lbs sea scallops (size U-10 or U-15)