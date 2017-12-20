Mini Blueberry Protein Muffins

Directions

1. Heat oven to 325°.

2. Using an immersion blender, blender, or food processor, blend all ingredients together except blueberries. Pour into 15 silicone mini muffin cups, then add a single blueberry on top of each. If you don’t have a mini muffin silicone mold, you can use regular muffin tins and just bake for a bit longer.

3. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the middle comes out clean. Let cool and enjoy.