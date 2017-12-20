Nutrition

Mini Blueberry Protein Muffins

A light and delicious twist on a classic treat.

by
Blueberry Muffins
Verdina Anna / Getty
Calories 23
Protein 3g
Carbs 2g
Fiber 1g
Verdina Anna / Getty
Mini Blueberry Protein Muffins Servings: 15
Prep time: 5 min   |   Cook time: 15 min
You'll need
  • ½ cup liquid egg whites
  • ¼ cup rolled oats (gluten-free or regular)
  • ¼ cup vanilla whey protein powder
  • 1 tbsp coconut flour
  • 1 tsp xylitol (optional)
  • ½ tsp baking powder
  • 2 tbsp cottage cheese (cooked sweet potato or banana will also work)
  • 15 blueberries
Directions 
1. Heat oven to 325°.
2. Using an immersion blender, blender, or food processor, blend all ingredients together except blueberries. Pour into 15 silicone mini muffin cups, then add a single blueberry on top of each. If you don’t have a mini muffin silicone mold, you can use regular muffin tins and just bake for a bit longer.
3. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the middle comes out clean. Let cool and enjoy.
Topics:
Comments