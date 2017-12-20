Mini Blueberry Protein Muffins Servings: 15
Prep time: 5 min | Cook time: 15 min
You'll need
- ½ cup liquid egg whites
- ¼ cup rolled oats (gluten-free or regular)
- ¼ cup vanilla whey protein powder
- 1 tbsp coconut flour
- 1 tsp xylitol (optional)
- ½ tsp baking powder
- 2 tbsp cottage cheese (cooked sweet potato or banana will also work)
- 15 blueberries
Directions
1. Heat oven to 325°.
2. Using an immersion blender, blender, or food processor, blend all ingredients together except blueberries. Pour into 15 silicone mini muffin cups, then add a single blueberry on top of each. If you don’t have a mini muffin silicone mold, you can use regular muffin tins and just bake for a bit longer.
3. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the middle comes out clean. Let cool and enjoy.