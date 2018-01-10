No Meat Meals: Beet Bourguignon

Directions

1. Heat oil in a large stockpot over medium heat. Add onion and cook until it starts to soften and become fragrant, about 3 minutes. Add mushrooms, celery, garlic, rosemary, thyme, and ½ tsp black pepper. Cook until mushrooms are dark and vegetables are soft, about 5 minutes.

2. Add tomato paste and cook, stirring constantly, until it darkens in color, about 2 minutes. Add red wine and scrape bottom of pan to remove any cooked-on bits. Add potatoes, beets, carrots, water, lentils, dried mushrooms, and bay leaves.

3. Increase heat to medium-high and bring to a boil; as soon as it starts to boil, cover and reduce heat to low. Cook until vegetables are as tender as you desire and lentils are cooked, about 30 minutes. Discard bay leaves. Whisk in miso paste and season with salt and pepper to taste.