It may appear dainty, but this nutritious parfait packs a punch, with 25g of protein and 11g of fiber. Greek yogurt is largely responsible for this meal’s high level of muscle-building protein and nearly all of its bone-building calcium. Recent research shows that almonds have 20% fewer calories than previously thought. That’s great news, since almonds are a stellar source of heart- healthy fat. Raspberries are bursting with fiber and vitamin C, as well as manganese, which helps your body make collagen, the connective tissue that boosts bone health and supports strong muscles and firm skin. Uncooked oats may be chewier than you’re accustomed to but delicious nevertheless.

Oats, Raspberry, and Almond Parfait Servings: 1

You'll need 1⁄2 cup old-fashioned oats, uncooked

6 oz fat-free raspberry Greek yogurt

1 cup mixed berries

2 tbsp slivered almonds