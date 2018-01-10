Pan-Seared Sea Scallops With Coconut Butternut Mash

Directions

1. Add butter and squash to a medium-size pan. Using a potato masher, mash squash. Stir in a pinch of sea salt, 1⁄2 tbsp granulated garlic, coconut milk, ginger, and coconut flakes and heat over medium heat. Cover and set aside.

2. Season scallops on both sides with a pinch of sea salt, 1⁄2 tbsp granulated garlic, and thyme. Heat ghee in a cast- iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add scallops and cook until they develop a nice sear on one side, about 2 minutes; turn over and sear for an additional 2 minutes.

3. Add a scoop of squash mix to a plate and top with scallops and microgreens.