Nutrition
Pan-Seared Sea Scallops With Coconut Butternut Mash
A pescatarian-friendly dish filled with nutrients.
Highly nutritious butternut squash is packed with vitamins A and C. Combine it with coconut for a delicious twist that pairs perfectly with scallops.
Pan-Seared Sea Scallops With Coconut Butternut Mash Servings: 2
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 15
You'll need
- 1 tbsp unsalted butter
- 2 cups steamed butternut squash, cut into chunks
- 1 tbsp granulated garlic
- 1/4 cup coconut milk
- 1 tbsp freshly grated ginger
- 1 tbsp dried coconut flakes
- 8 large sea scallops
- 1 tsp ground thyme
- 1 tsp ghee (clarified butter)
- Microgreens, for garnish
Recipe credit of Stephanie Harris-Uyidi, poshpescatarian.com.
Directions
1. Add butter and squash to a medium-size pan. Using a potato masher, mash squash. Stir in a pinch of sea salt, 1⁄2 tbsp granulated garlic, coconut milk, ginger, and coconut flakes and heat over medium heat. Cover and set aside.
2. Season scallops on both sides with a pinch of sea salt, 1⁄2 tbsp granulated garlic, and thyme. Heat ghee in a cast- iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add scallops and cook until they develop a nice sear on one side, about 2 minutes; turn over and sear for an additional 2 minutes.
3. Add a scoop of squash mix to a plate and top with scallops and microgreens.