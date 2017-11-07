Poached Alaskan Cod Over Spaghetti Squash Pomodoro

Directions

1. To prepare fish: Heat water, bay leaves, lemon juice, and salt in a saucepan to 175°F.

2. Place fish in poaching liquid and cook until it reaches an internal temperature of 120°F.

3. Remove from liquid and place on a chef’s towel or paper towel to absorb excess liquid.

4. To prepare pomodoro sauce: While fish is cooking, heat oil and garlic in a 4 qt saucepan over medium heat.

5. Once garlic begins to toast, add tomato puree and water and stir to incorporate.

6. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes, adjusting thickness with more water if necessary.

7. Fold basil into tomato sauce. Season with salt and pepper to your liking.

8. Plate cod with spaghetti squash and tomato sauce and garnish with a basil tip.