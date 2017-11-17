Nutrition
Roasted Pork Loin With Apples, Fennel, and Onions
Tart apples make the perfect counterpoint to savory pork loin, without damaging your diet.
Try this recipe, and other meals perfect for the holidays.
Roasted Pork Loin With Apples, Fennel, and Onions Servings: 4-6
You'll need
- 4 lb bone-in, center-cut pork loin
- Salt and freshly cracked black pepper
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, cut into ¼-inch slices from root to tip
- 1 medium fennel bulb, fronds reserved for garnish, bulb cored and cut into ¼-inch slices from root to stalk
- 1 Granny Smith apple, quartered, cored and cut into ¼-inch slice
- 2 to 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 2 sprigs each of rosemary, thyme, and sage
- 1 cup dry white wine (like sauvignon blanc)
- ¾ cup apple-cider vinegar
Directions
1. Season pork loin generously with salt and pepper; let sit for 15-20 minutes. Set the oven rack to the middle position and preheat to 400.
2. Heat a large, heavy bottom skillet over medium heat; add in oil and pork loin, fat side down. Brown loin on all sides (including the ends), 6-8 minutes in total.
3. Remove pork loin to a plate, pouring off all but 1 tbsp of fat. Add onion, fennel, apple, garlic, and herbs and stir. Once onions and fennel begin to brown, add wine, scraping up browned bits from bottom of pan with a wooden spoon. Add in vinegar and nestle the pork, fat side up, into pan. Insert an oven-safe thermometer into the center of loin. Place roast into oven, and set the thermometer to go off at 145°. (It should take 75–90 minutes.)
4. Once cooked, place roast on a cutting board and loosely tent with foil; allow meat to rest for 20 minutes. Discard herb sprigs before serving.