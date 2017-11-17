Roasted Pork Loin With Apples, Fennel, and Onions

Directions

1. Season pork loin generously with salt and pepper; let sit for 15-20 minutes. Set the oven rack to the middle position and preheat to 400.

2. Heat a large, heavy bottom skillet over medium heat; add in oil and pork loin, fat side down. Brown loin on all sides (including the ends), 6-8 minutes in total.

3. Remove pork loin to a plate, pouring off all but 1 tbsp of fat. Add onion, fennel, apple, garlic, and herbs and stir. Once onions and fennel begin to brown, add wine, scraping up browned bits from bottom of pan with a wooden spoon. Add in vinegar and nestle the pork, fat side up, into pan. Insert an oven-safe thermometer into the center of loin. Place roast into oven, and set the thermometer to go off at 145°. (It should take 75–90 minutes.)

4. Once cooked, place roast on a cutting board and loosely tent with foil; allow meat to rest for 20 minutes. Discard herb sprigs before serving.