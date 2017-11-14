Nutrition
Satisfying Low-Carb Meal: Baked Spaghetti Squash
Get all of the satisfaction and none of the guilt with this hearty, satiating meal that's guaranteed to hit the spot while keeping your healthy eating plan on track.
This baked spaghetti squash dish mimics flavors found in classic spaghetti carbonara—eggs, cheese, bacon, and black pepper—with a fraction of the calories and carbohydrates. Plus, you get one-third of your daily calcium and a full serving of vegetables in one bowl.
Baked Spaghetti Squash Servings: 4
You'll need
- 4-5 lbs spaghetti squash (yields 5 to 6 cups cooked squash)
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 1 cup no-salt-added low-fat cottage cheese
- 1 Tbsp 1% low-fat milk
- 4 large eggs
- 3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
- 1/4 cup reduced-fat bacon bits
- 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tomato, sliced
Directions
1. Split a 4–5lb spaghetti squash lengthwise. Scoop out the seeds. Place each half face-down in a microwavable dish. Add ¼" water to bottom of dish, and cover. Microwave on high for 15–20 minutes, or until fork-tender. Repeat with other half of squash. When cool enough to handle, remove squash from dish and flip over so it cools further. Shred inside of squash with a fork into spaghetti-like strings, and remove from shell. Drain.
2. Preheat oven to 350˚. Coat a 3-qt baking dish with cooking spray. In a small skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onions, and sauté until translucent—about 4–5 minutes. Reserve.
3. Place cottage cheese in a food processor with milk. Blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Reserve.
4. Place eggs in a large mixing bowl, and beat with a whisk. Add cottage cheese mixture, and combine well. Add ½ cup of the Parmesan cheese, bacon, and black pepper, and combine. Add the squash, and toss well to combine.
5. Pour squash mixture into baking dish. Sprinkle evenly with remaining ¼ cup of Parmesan cheese. Add slice of tomato. Bake for 20–25 min.