Satisfying Low-Carb Meal: Baked Spaghetti Squash

Directions

1. Split a 4–5lb spaghetti squash lengthwise. Scoop out the seeds. Place each half face-down in a microwavable dish. Add ¼" water to bottom of dish, and cover. Microwave on high for 15–20 minutes, or until fork-tender. Repeat with other half of squash. When cool enough to handle, remove squash from dish and flip over so it cools further. Shred inside of squash with a fork into spaghetti-like strings, and remove from shell. Drain.

2. Preheat oven to 350˚. Coat a 3-qt baking dish with cooking spray. In a small skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onions, and sauté until translucent—about 4–5 minutes. Reserve.

3. Place cottage cheese in a food processor with milk. Blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Reserve.

4. Place eggs in a large mixing bowl, and beat with a whisk. Add cottage cheese mixture, and combine well. Add ½ cup of the Parmesan cheese, bacon, and black pepper, and combine. Add the squash, and toss well to combine.

5. Pour squash mixture into baking dish. Sprinkle evenly with remaining ¼ cup of Parmesan cheese. Add slice of tomato. Bake for 20–25 min.