Barbecue chicken is a beloved dinner favorite, but it isn't particularly well known for being easy or quick to make. Thankfully, that's where the magic of the slow cooker comes in. By the time dinner rolls around, you'll have a delicious (and not too heavy) family meal ready to go.

Slow Cooker Barbecue Chicken Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 | Cook time: 120 You'll need 1 tsp salt

1⁄2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

8 skinless chicken drumsticks

1/4 cup 100% apple juice

1⁄4 cup Speedy Tomato Sauce (see recipe below)

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp Apple Cider Vinegar

For the speedy tomato sauce:

2 tbsp olive oil

2 medium yellow onions, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 (28oz) cans crushed tomatoes

1 (6oz) can tomato paste

1 tbsp dried basil

1 tbsp dried oregano

3 bay leaves

1⁄2 tsp dried thyme

1⁄2 tsp salt

1⁄4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

Serving Tips:

1. Make a tex-mex salad with lettuce, tomato, onion, black beans, monterey jack cheese, and a handful of crushed tortilla chips.

2. Top over thin-crust whole-wheat pizza dough and sprinkle with mozzarella.

3. Top over a medium baked sweet potato.

4. Make a quesadilla with high-protein.

5. Tortillas, monterey jack cheese, beans, and diced tomatoes.

6. Roll into a high-protein tortilla filled with lettuce, tomato, onion, and colby-jack cheese.