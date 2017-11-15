Nutrition
Slow-cooker Beef and Mushroom Stew
Create this simple and healthy medley of beef and veggies that will last the entire week.
Taking a few extra minutes in the morning to prepare this flavor-packed stew in a slow cooker means you’ll be greeted with a hearty meal when you get home at night. Using an equal amount of meat and mushrooms reduces calories while boosting your vegetable intake. For an even bigger veggie boost, serve with steamed broccoli.
Slow-cooker Beef and Mushroom Stew Servings: 6
You'll need
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 2 cups baby carrots
- 16 oz sliced baby bella mushrooms
- 15-oz can no-salt-added diced tomatoes with juice
- 1½ cups reduced-sodium beef broth
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp dried marjoram
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 lb stew meat, preferably chuck, cut into ½" pieces
- 1 cup fresh or frozen peas
Directions
1. Mix all ingredients except beef and peas in a 3½–4-qt slow cooker. Combine well, then add beef.
2. Cover, and cook on low for 8 hours.
3. Just before serving, add peas. Stir well. Cover, and cook for 5 more minutes.