Slow-roasted Herb-crusted Tenderloin

Spruce up your boring tenderloin with some natural herbs, without ruining your diet.

by
Herb Crusted Tenderloin
Moya McAllister
Calories 441
Protein 46g
Fat 6g
Carbs 3g
Moya McAllister

Slow-roasted Herb-crusted Tenderloin Servings: 4-6
You'll need
  • Horseradish cream: ¼ cup light sour cream
  • Horseradish cream: ¼ cup light mayonnaise
  • Horseradish cream: 3 tbsp prepared horseradish
  • Horseradish cream: ¼ tsp garlic powder
  • Filet: 2½ lb center-cut filet of beef, brought to room temperature
  • Filet: Salt and freshly cracked black pepper
  • Filet: 2 tbsp whole-grain Dijon mustard
  • Filet: 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • Filet: 1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • Filet: 20 sprigs (3 tbsp) thyme, leaves removed and chopped
  • Filet: 3 sprigs (3 tbsp) rosemary, leaves removed and chopped
  • Filet: 2 scallions, roots discarded, finely minced
Directions 
1. Combine all horseradish cream ingredients; refrigerate. Tie filet in 4-5 places with butcher’s twine so the filet cooks evenly and maintains its shape. Preheat oven to 250°.
2. Season filet with salt and pepper. Mix mustard, vinegar, and oil and rub mixture all over filet. Mix thyme, rosemary, and scallions together on a plate and roll tenderloin in mixture, coating filet.
3. Place filet on lined sheet tray in oven, setting oven-safe thermometer to go off at 130-1350 (for medium rare), or 75-90 minutes. Remove filet from oven, loosely tent it with foil, and allow to rest 25-30 minutes. Remove twine, slice, and serve with horseradish cream.
