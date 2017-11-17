Nutrition
Slow-roasted Herb-crusted Tenderloin
Spruce up your boring tenderloin with some natural herbs, without ruining your diet.
Try this recipe, and other meals perfect for the holidays.
Slow-roasted Herb-crusted Tenderloin Servings: 4-6
You'll need
- Horseradish cream: ¼ cup light sour cream
- Horseradish cream: ¼ cup light mayonnaise
- Horseradish cream: 3 tbsp prepared horseradish
- Horseradish cream: ¼ tsp garlic powder
- Filet: 2½ lb center-cut filet of beef, brought to room temperature
- Filet: Salt and freshly cracked black pepper
- Filet: 2 tbsp whole-grain Dijon mustard
- Filet: 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- Filet: 1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil
- Filet: 20 sprigs (3 tbsp) thyme, leaves removed and chopped
- Filet: 3 sprigs (3 tbsp) rosemary, leaves removed and chopped
- Filet: 2 scallions, roots discarded, finely minced
Directions
1. Combine all horseradish cream ingredients; refrigerate. Tie filet in 4-5 places with butcher’s twine so the filet cooks evenly and maintains its shape. Preheat oven to 250°.
2. Season filet with salt and pepper. Mix mustard, vinegar, and oil and rub mixture all over filet. Mix thyme, rosemary, and scallions together on a plate and roll tenderloin in mixture, coating filet.
3. Place filet on lined sheet tray in oven, setting oven-safe thermometer to go off at 130-1350 (for medium rare), or 75-90 minutes. Remove filet from oven, loosely tent it with foil, and allow to rest 25-30 minutes. Remove twine, slice, and serve with horseradish cream.