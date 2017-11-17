Slow-roasted Herb-crusted Tenderloin

Directions

1. Combine all horseradish cream ingredients; refrigerate. Tie filet in 4-5 places with butcher’s twine so the filet cooks evenly and maintains its shape. Preheat oven to 250°.

2. Season filet with salt and pepper. Mix mustard, vinegar, and oil and rub mixture all over filet. Mix thyme, rosemary, and scallions together on a plate and roll tenderloin in mixture, coating filet.

3. Place filet on lined sheet tray in oven, setting oven-safe thermometer to go off at 130-1350 (for medium rare), or 75-90 minutes. Remove filet from oven, loosely tent it with foil, and allow to rest 25-30 minutes. Remove twine, slice, and serve with horseradish cream.