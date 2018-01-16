Nutrition

Southwest Chicken Salad

Power-up your boring salad, with big flavor, and even bigger nutritional value.

Moya McAllister / M+F Magazine
Calories 371
Protein 46g
Fat 46g
Carbs 22g
Fiber 7g
Delicious Southwestern flavor shines thanks to the corn, beans, avocado, and cilantro-lime dressing. 

You'll need
  • For the salad:
  • 10-oz bag baby spinach
  • 10-oz bag romaine lettuce
  • 1⁄2 can corn, drained
  • 1⁄2 can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1⁄2 cup green onions, finely chopped
  • 1⁄2 cup fat-free cheddar cheese
  • 1 avocado , chopped
  • 4 6-oz chicken breasts, grilled and diced
  • For the cilantro-lime dressing:
  • 6 tbsp lime juice
  • 4 tsp honey
  • 1⁄2 tsp salt
  • 1⁄2 tsp black pepper
  • 1⁄4 tsp chili powder
  • 1⁄4 cup cilantro, finely chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
Directions 
1. Place all salad ingredients except chicken in a large bowl.
2. Combine all ingredients for dressing in a blender or whisk by hand.
3. Gently stir dressing into salad mix and add chicken breasts; serve.
