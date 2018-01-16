Nutrition
Southwest Chicken Salad
Power-up your boring salad, with big flavor, and even bigger nutritional value.
Delicious Southwestern flavor shines thanks to the corn, beans, avocado, and cilantro-lime dressing.
You'll need
- For the salad:
- 10-oz bag baby spinach
- 10-oz bag romaine lettuce
- 1⁄2 can corn, drained
- 1⁄2 can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
- 1⁄2 cup green onions, finely chopped
- 1⁄2 cup fat-free cheddar cheese
- 1 avocado , chopped
- 4 6-oz chicken breasts, grilled and diced
- For the cilantro-lime dressing:
- 6 tbsp lime juice
- 4 tsp honey
- 1⁄2 tsp salt
- 1⁄2 tsp black pepper
- 1⁄4 tsp chili powder
- 1⁄4 cup cilantro, finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
Directions
1. Place all salad ingredients except chicken in a large bowl.
2. Combine all ingredients for dressing in a blender or whisk by hand.
3. Gently stir dressing into salad mix and add chicken breasts; serve.