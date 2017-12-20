St. Louis Gooey “Butter” Cake Servings: 18
Prep time: 5 min | Cook time: 15 min
You'll need
- ¼ cup coconut oil, plus more for pan
- 3/4 cup blanched almond flour, plus more for pan
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp finely ground gray sea salt
- 3/4 cup confectioners’-style erythritol, plus more for dusting
- 5 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 batch sweetened condensed coconut milk, heated until lukewarm
Directions
1. Heat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 13x9-inch glass or metal baking pan with coconut oil, then dust with almond flour. Set aside.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together almond flour, baking powder, and salt.
3. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with flat beater attachment or in a mixing bowl (if using a hand mixer), whip coconut oil on medium speed until fluffy, about 1 minute.
4. Decrease speed to low and slowly add erythritol over 1 minute. Add eggs 1 at a time and mix until combined.
5. Add vanilla; mix to combine. With mixer on low, slowly add flour mixture in 3 batches. Mix until just combined.
6. Pour batter into pan and bake 20 to 22 minutes, until cake is light golden and a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool in pan 30 minutes.
7. When cake is cool, poke top all over with a fork. Pour warmed condensed milk over top.
8. This tastes best when it sits in the fridge for a day, covered in plastic wrap. For best consistency, remove chilled cake from fridge 30 minutes before serving. Slice into 18 13⁄4x3-inch pieces and dust with confectioners’-style erythritol.