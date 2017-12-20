St. Louis Gooey “Butter” Cake

Directions

1. Heat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 13x9-inch glass or metal baking pan with coconut oil, then dust with almond flour. Set aside.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together almond flour, baking powder, and salt.

3. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with flat beater attachment or in a mixing bowl (if using a hand mixer), whip coconut oil on medium speed until fluffy, about 1 minute.

4. Decrease speed to low and slowly add erythritol over 1 minute. Add eggs 1 at a time and mix until combined.

5. Add vanilla; mix to combine. With mixer on low, slowly add flour mixture in 3 batches. Mix until just combined.

6. Pour batter into pan and bake 20 to 22 minutes, until cake is light golden and a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool in pan 30 minutes.

7. When cake is cool, poke top all over with a fork. Pour warmed condensed milk over top.

8. This tastes best when it sits in the fridge for a day, covered in plastic wrap. For best consistency, remove chilled cake from fridge 30 minutes before serving. Slice into 18 13⁄4x3-inch pieces and dust with confectioners’-style erythritol.