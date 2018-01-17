Level-up your meal prep with this flavorful tofu recipe. When it comes to tofu, people generally complain about the lack of flavor, which isn't an issue here. This recipe infuses ginger, garlic, onions, and plenty of other flavorful ingredients.

Teriyaki Tofu Servings: 4

You'll need 1⁄3 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1⁄3 cup brown sugar

2 tbsp mirin

1 tsp toasted sesame oil

1 tsp freshly grated ginger

1 garlic clove, minced

1⁄8 tsp red pepper flakes

1 (14oz) package extra-firm tofu, drained and diced into 1-inch cubes

1 tbsp canola oil

4 green onions, chopped

Enjoy this recipe as a main dish or combine it with one of the following dishes as a great accompaniment:

1. Serve over brown rice or sorghum.

2. Toss into leftover chili.

3. Create a buddha bowl with sautéed greens and lentils.

4. Add it to a stir-fry (no marinating necessary!).

5. Serve with baked sweet potato fries and broccoli.