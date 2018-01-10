Nutrition
Twice Slow-cooked Cinnamon Balsamic Sweet Potato
Learn how to spruce up a sweet potato with heart-healthy ingredients.
These soulfully spiced sweet potatoes are satisfying enough to be a main dish, and they pack in two heart-healthy ingredients, vitamin A and fiber. Cinnamon is a healing spice with anti-diabetic properties, even in small amounts (less than 1⁄4 tsp daily).
You'll need
- 4 sweet potatoes
- 1⁄2 cup balsamic vinegar
- 4 tbsp grass-fed butter, room temperature
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 1 tsp mild chili powder
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1⁄2 tsp garlic salt
- 1⁄4 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 4 scallions, thinly sliced, green and white parts
- 1⁄2 cup maple syrup (optional)
Recipes excerpted from The Healing Slow Cooker, by Jennifer Iserloh.
Directions
1. Scrub sweet potatoes but do not dry them; place in slow cooker. Add 1 tbsp water, cover slow cooker, and cook on high for 2 1⁄2 to 3 hours, until potatoes are tender. Transfer potatoes to a cutting board.
2. Cut potatoes in half lengthwise. Scoop out flesh, reserving skins (be careful not to tear the skins). Put sweet potato flesh, vinegar, butter, tomato paste, chili powder, cinnamon, garlic salt, and pepper in a large bowl and stir until combined.
3. Place potato skins skin-side down in slow cooker and fill with sweet potato mixture, dividing mixture evenly among skins. Sprinkle scallions over top. Cover slow cooker and cook on high for about 30 minutes, until warmed through.
4. Transfer to a plate and drizzle with syrup, if desired.