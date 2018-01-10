Twice Slow-cooked Cinnamon Balsamic Sweet Potato

Directions

1. Scrub sweet potatoes but do not dry them; place in slow cooker. Add 1 tbsp water, cover slow cooker, and cook on high for 2 1⁄2 to 3 hours, until potatoes are tender. Transfer potatoes to a cutting board.

2. Cut potatoes in half lengthwise. Scoop out flesh, reserving skins (be careful not to tear the skins). Put sweet potato flesh, vinegar, butter, tomato paste, chili powder, cinnamon, garlic salt, and pepper in a large bowl and stir until combined.

3. Place potato skins skin-side down in slow cooker and fill with sweet potato mixture, dividing mixture evenly among skins. Sprinkle scallions over top. Cover slow cooker and cook on high for about 30 minutes, until warmed through.

4. Transfer to a plate and drizzle with syrup, if desired.