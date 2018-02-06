3 Supplement Staples to Look and Feel Your Best

1) Krill Oil

Whales, seals, penguins, squid, and a lot of other fish subsist largely on krill, the super-small crustaceans found in oceans throughout the world. But you don’t live under the sea, so you likely don’t derive the direct benefit of consuming the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA that krill contains.

EPA and DHA have a number of important body benefits, especially for active women. Both omega-3s are known to support cognition, immune function, and muscle growth and to improve recovery time after a hard training session.

Many women have low levels of EPA and DHA because they are very low in our food supply. Foods with a high ratio of EPA and DHA to other fats include some fatty seafood such as salmon and sardines. And while fish oil supplements also contain these important omega-3s, the type found in krill oil comes in the form of a phospholipid, so it’s fast-absorbing at lower doses. And since most krill live in cooler waters, like the Antarctic, their oil is less contaminated than average fish oils. Bonus: Krill are also one of the most plentiful species on the planet, so eating them won’t have as much impact on the environment.

How much: For best results, take up to 1 gram of a krill oil supplement with any main meal for up to a total of 2 grams per day.