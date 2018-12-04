Westend61 / Getty

6 Anti-Aging Skincare Products to Turn Back the Clock

Here’s how to undo the effects of aging and stress on your skin.

Dewy, youthful skin begins with hydration, and we’re not just talking about the water you drink. (Though that’s key!) These top beauty products are formulated with age reversal at their core. They penetrate skin deeply with uniquely powerful ingredients that help improve unwanted conditions and turn back the signs of time, day by day.

Joyōme Illuminating Day Serum

THE ISSUE: WRINKLES

This serum contains 11 anti-aging essentials, including Argireline, a safer, all-natural alternative to Botox that can reduce the look of wrinkles and smile lines by 48%. Get it here for $80 

Peter Thomas Roth FIRMX 360 Eye Renewal

THE ISSUE: CROW’S FEET

This lightweight cream uses hyaluronic acid (a naturally occurring molecule in the skin that helps retain moisture) to fight those pesky lines near your eyes.  Get it here for $75

Innisfree Firming Energy Essence

THE ISSUE: DRYNESS 

Fueled by fermented soybeans (yes, really), this Korean beauty formula glides onto skin and forms a moisturizing, intensely hydrating layer. Get it here for $39

Naturally Serious Lip Service 3-IN-1 Lip Serum

THE ISSUE: CRACKED LIPS

Trade your lip balm for this, which has hydrating ingredients and UV- fighting antioxidants. Dries into a matte finish and plays well with any type of lipstick, too. Get it here for $16

Volition Helix AM/PM Eye Gel

THE ISSUE: PUFFY EYES

It has escargot mucin (read: snail slime), which sounds gross but can stimulate collagen production to tighten skin. Two-thirds of users in a clinical test saw improvements. Get it here for $52

Algenist Overnight Restorative Cream

THE ISSUE: SAGGY SKIN 

Get way better beauty rest! This nighttime cream is clinically proven to increase skin firmness by 36%, thanks to regener- ative oils and deep- penetrating vitamin E. Get it here for $94 

