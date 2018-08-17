16 Calorie-Blasting Workouts to Do Outside

1. Speed Racer

Warm up with a light jog and some light stretching. Run each interval for 1 minute, taking 2 minutes to recover between each run. Repeat for 4 sets.

Mark your start with some kind of landmark (light pole, mailbox, water bottle). Run at 85 to 90% effort for 1 minute. Recover for 2 minutes.

Run for 1 minute back toward the start at the same intensity. Your goal is to get back to where you began in the given time.

During your recovery period, make your way back to your original start. This will always be your starting mark. Repeat for a total of 4 sets there and back, then cool down and stretch.

Workout by Julian Reynolds, former U.S. national champion, track and field; Pan-American gold medalist.