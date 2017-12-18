5 Moves for Strong, Sexy Shoulders

1. EZ-Bar Upright Row

Works: Front traps, rhomboids

Teresa: To keep the focus on your delts, make sure your hands are placed shoulder-width apart. A narrower grip will engage more traps.

• Stand erect with your chest out and shoulders back, grasping an EZ bar in front of your thighs using an overhand, shoulder-width grip.

• Pull the bar toward your chin, keeping it close to your body by pulling your elbows up and out to your sides.

• Raise the bar to about upper-chest level, pause briefly, then slowly lower back to start position.

Tip: Don’t just pull with your hands; raise the bar toward your chin by leading with your elbows.