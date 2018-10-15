Per Bernal

8 Unique Exercises for Better Abs and a Stronger Core

Tighten up your torso with powerfully functional core exercises from a Cirque du Soleil trainer.

You’re the star of the show—when you train like the ripped, gravity-defying performers of Cirque du Soleil! We’re not talking pantomiming, though. With artists/athletes performing hundreds of shows a week across the world, these trapeze artists, unicyclists, contortionists, high fliers, and more are athletes to their core—that’s why we’re in awe of their daily abs routine

We tracked down Bryan D. Burnstein, head of Cirque du Soleil performance science, while he was onsite in Las Vegas to design a core routine that works every square inch of your abs and back. The result is a fully functional, tight core that won’t let you down. Give it a shot and watch your strength improve in short order, then get a front-row seat to one of the jaw-dropping Cirque du Soleil (cirquedusoleil.com) performances wherever your travels take you. Though you may not be the next high-wire act, you can crush your core just like the pros do. Check out the moves below, and click through for visuals of the lesser-known moves in the program.

 

 

Do all exercises in a row; rest between each when needed. Once you can complete every exercise for 30 seconds consecutively (an eight-minute routine), add five seconds per exercise. Suggested frequency is once daily, three to five times per week; max of twice daily, seven days per week. 

Bent-Knee V-Sit With Heel Cup
  • Sit on floor with knees bent 90 degrees, torso leaned back 45 degrees, and hands cupped. Lift feet off floor until shins are parallel to floor. This is the start.
  • Touch right heel with right hand, twisting torso and bringing left arm behind you.
  • Return to start position. Repeat on opposite side for time.
Dead Bug
  • Lie on your back with your right arm and leg straight, just above the floor. Bend your left knee, lifting foot off floor and bending left elbow.
  • Place a block between your left knee and elbow, holding it in place using your abs. This is the start.
  • Keeping left side stable by using your abs, crunch your right leg and arm toward each other until they
    meet over your chest.
  • Return to start without letting right heel touch floor.
Tabletop Heel to Sky
  • From a seated position with knees bent 90 degrees and hands beneath shoulders, lift hips to form a tabletop position.
  • Keeping left leg straight, raise it to the ceiling, as if kicking a ball from the air, then lower to tap heel on floor.
  • Return to start position. Perform movement for right leg.
  • Repeat in steady, controlled manner for time.
Slam and Twist
  •  Lie on back with legs on bench, knees bent about 90 degrees. Hold hands to ears with elbows wide.
  • Sit up quickly, slamming chest to thighs.
  • Lower torso halfway back to floor and then slam up again.
  • Lower torso midway again.
  • Then twist torso, 3 times each to right and left, staying tall.
  • Return to start position with head back on floor. Repeat for time
Star Plank Rollover
  • Get in top of full plank position on right side, stacking left foot on top of right.
  • Lift left arm and left foot into a “star” position.
  • Hold for 1 to 2 seconds, then walk left hand and foot to floor so you’re in top of a pushup position. Roll into a left-side star plank. Hold for 1 to 2 seconds.
Stayin' Alive
  • Get in top of plank position, feet slightly wider than hip width.
  • Extend right hand overhead and then diagonally to side (2 o’clock), while pointing left leg diagonally (8 o’clock) to opposite side. Pause 1 second.
  • Return to start. Repeat for other side (left hand and right leg).
Stretch Clock
  • From top of plank position, walk hands farther out above level of head, about a foot, and as wide as hips. This is the start.
  • “Walk” right hand and left foot clockwise simultan- eously, then walk left hand and right foot to meet them. Continue in same direction for time.
  • Repeat going in opposite direction.
Superman
  • Lie, belly down, on a stability ball, legs straight and close together and arms straight.
  • Keeping neck in line with torso, lift your right arm and left leg until at least parallel to floor. Hold for time, then return to start.
