9 Foundational CrossFit Movements You Should Be Doing

The worldwide fitness phenomenon of CrossFit is designed to get you in shape and set a foundation for any fitness you can dream up--from playing with your kids to trying out for American Ninja Warrior. And they following foundational CrossFit moves build overall strength, balance, power, agility, flexibility, endurance, and hip extension/flexion all at once—which is especially critical in the era of the desk jockey.

We tapped Conor Murphy, a level 3 trainer at Reebok CrossFit One, for a clue as to how the simplest moves give the greatest challenge to new and seasoned CrossFitters alike. Here are nine foundational CrossFit moves, plus three exercises that pull it all together, along with Murphy’s top tips to help perfect your form. “This is about mechanics followed by consistency and then intensity follows,” says Murphy. Time to lay a strong foundation!