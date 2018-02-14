The Boxing Fat Blast Workout

Want a boxing cardio workout that won't take too much time? Here's a 30-minute workout courtesy Mike Lee, a pro boxer and undefeated USBA light-heavyweight-champion.

Air Assault Bike Tabata

4 rounds: 8 x 20 sec. on/ 10 sec. off

1 min. easy between rounds

10-Round Knockout

Round 1: Straight Punch (20 sec.)

Round 2: Pushup (with gloves on) (20 sec.) Rest 20 sec.

Round 3: All-out Hook (20 sec.)

Round 4: Plank (20 sec.) Rest 20 sec.

Round 5: All-out Upper Cut (20 sec.)

Round 6: All-out Body-weight Squat (20 sec.) Rest 20 sec.

Round 7: Straight Punch (20 sec.)

Round 8: Jump Squat (20 sec.) Rest 20 sec.

Round 9: Knockout Round Hard-cross Punch (20 sec.)

Round 10: Burpee (20 sec.)