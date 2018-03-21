The Brutal Treadmill and Strength-Training Circuit to Torch Calories and Build Lean Muscle

“Combining resistance training with cardio intervals on the treadmill is a lethal combo,” says Nick Pags, co-owner and instructor at Ripped Fitness in New York City. “Resistance training builds lean muscle mass, while the cardio circuits incinerate fat, creating that ‘afterburn effect,’ so you continue to burn extra calories for hours after the workout.” While the workouts may seem intimidating, you control your speed and incline, so you can adjust the intensity to suit your fitness level. “It’s constructed around a base pace, or the pace that you can sustain for recovery," says Pags. Since everyone’s base is different, each workout is challenging but achievable.

How to do it:

Start by running through the whole treadmill circuit. Then do the floor circuit 1 two times through. Go back to the treadmill circuit again before starting floor circuit 2. Continue this way until you’ve done three treadmill circuits and all three circuits on the floor.









Run Begins At Speed Incline Time 0 4.0-6.0 (base) 1 45 sec. :45 6.0-8.0 1 45 sec. 1:30 4.0-6.0 (base) 1 45 sec. 2:15 6.5-8.5 1 45 sec. 3:00 4.0-6.0 (base) 1 45 sec. 3:45 7.0-9.0 1 45 sec. 4:30 4.0-6.0 (base) 1 45 sec. 5:15 2.0-3.0 (side shuffle) 10 45 sec. 6:00 2.0-3.0 (side shuffle) 10 45 sec. 6:45 2.0-3.0 (side shuffle) 10 45 sec. 7:30 2.0-3.0 (side shuffle) 10 45 sec. 8:15 3.5-4.5 (fast walk) 12 45 sec. 9:00 4.0-6.0 (base) 1 45 sec. 9:45 7.0-9.0 1 45 sec.

Circuit 1 (2 rounds)

Squat Pulse: 30 sec.

Split Jump: 30 sec.

Step Shuffle (up and over a bench): 30 sec.

Repeat circuit, then go back to treadmill.

Circuit 2 (2 rounds)

Squat to Forward Raise: 45 sec.

Glute Bridge/Skull Crusher Combo: 45 sec.

Split-stance Pulse/ Biceps Curl Compound: 20 each leg

Repeat circuit, then go back to treadmill.

Circuit 3 (2 rounds)